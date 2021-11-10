The fastest growing Japanese men skincare brand - BULK HOMME, has received new round of financing from China's leading luxury beauty brand group - USHOPAL

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fastest growing Japanese men skincare brand - BULK HOMME has partnered with China's leading luxury beauty brand management group, USHOPAL, for its G round financing. BULK HOMME is the No. 1 men skincare brand in the D2C market in Japan. The signing was announced at this year's CIIE China International Import Expo event, with USHOPAL and Bonnie&Clyde representing China's leading international luxury brand group next to Estée Lauder, Shiseido, and L'oréal, generating extensive coverage from government and CCTV media, sharing how USHOPAL is changing the way brand building is done in China, and developing true consumer brand loyalty.

"Our vision has always been to become the world No. 1 men skincare brand, and we are rapidly expanding our business on a global scale. The reason to choose USHOPAL as our shareholder is the strategic importance of the China market for BULK HOMME. We are committed to working with USHOPAL with their outstanding ability to enter the Chinese market for brands.

We believe that USHOPAL will be a great partner in China and will contribute to BULK HOMME's success in China."

BULK HOMME CEO Takuya Noguchi

BULK HOMME - Japan's No.1 growing men's skincare brand

Bonnie&Clyde at CIIE luxury beauty pavilion, representing China’s leading international luxury brand group next to Estée Lauder, Shiseido, and L’oréal.

USHOPAL Group is China's leading luxury brand management group, partnering and investing in the next generation of luxury brands in the beauty and wellness space. Successfully developed brands such as Chantecaille, SUQQU, Natura Bisse, and invested in Juliette has a gun, Argentum, Bulk Homme, Algologie, and others. USHOPAL also owns the retail chain Bonnie&Clyde, in China as the leading luxury multi-brand beauty retailer. Located in the top tier department stores across China, they work with brands exclusively sold at high-end retail outlets such as Harrods from London, Le Bon Marché from Paris, Neiman Marcus from New York.

According to news, the China-based brand management group announced on Mar. 8 the completion of a $100 million round of financing with FountainVest and Cathay Capital to support its portfolio expansion in China and the Asia Pacific.

Website: www.ushopal.com

Contact: pr@ushopal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USHOPAL