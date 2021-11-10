Finitive Private Credit Marketplace Announces New Chief Information Officer and Chief Product Officer In a year of strong demand for private credit, Finitive hires two financial technology industry veterans - Jon Burlinson and Joshua Masia - to advance the platform's data-driven deal matching capabilities.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finitive, the leading data-driven private credit marketplace connecting borrowers with institutional investors, today announced it has hired two financial technology industry veterans, Jon Burlinson as Chief Information Officer and Joshua Masia as Chief Product Officer, to advance the Finitive platform's data-driven deal matching capabilities and drive growth.

"This has been a year of tremendous expansion for Finitive, and we are thrilled to be adding Jon and Joshua, two of the financial technology industry's leading talents, to our leadership team," said Finitive founder and CEO Jon Barlow. "Their deep expertise in machine-learning algorithms, software productization and SaaS platforms will play a key role in helping us leverage our technology capabilities to bring greater transparency, speed and simplicity to private credit transactions."

Chief Information Officer Jon Burlinson is a Silicon Valley veteran who has been starting and building high-impact businesses for the last 25 years with a focus on data, marketplaces, financing and security. Previously, Jon was the CTO of CRE Simple, Inc., where he designed and implemented a revolutionary deal-management SaaS platform for commercial real estate, which in its first 8 months of operation processed over $8 billion in transactions. Prior to CRE Simple, Jon spent 6 years with Stem, Inc., designing and building out the first AI-driven energy trading platform, where he helped to shepherd the company from a startup to a $3 billion publicly traded company. He is the author and inventor on several patents, many of which are critical for stabilizing the energy grid during peak usage.

Prior to joining Finitive, Chief Product Officer Joshua Masia played a key role in pioneering iCapital Network's end-to-end electronic trading platform for alternative investments. As Vice President, Head of Data & Analytics he directed the firm's strategy for the management of operational and analytical data, helping to drive the firm's growth to $70 billion in assets in 3 years. Prior to iCapital, Mr. Masia was Lead Product Manager at JP Morgan Chase, where he focused on the implementation of machine learning to automate the detection of risk. Earlier in his career, he was Senior Product Manager in the Aladdin Product Group at BlackRock, where he built core data systems that supported over $10 trillion in assets; he also played a key role in building the firm's first robo advisor application.

Finitive's platform uses proprietary technology and algorithms to connect borrowers with capital providers quickly and efficiently, and to streamline and expedite the due diligence process. All investments are funded directly by investors to borrowers, with no intermediary entity to add to time and costs. Borrowers have opportunities to access private credit funding from over 900 institutional investors with over $6 trillion in AUM; investors gain access to a multi-trillion-dollar market of opportunities across multiple asset classes and structures, including specialty finance, online lending, marketplace lending and private credit funds.

To learn more about Finitive's private credit marketplace visit www.finitive.com.

