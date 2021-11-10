RentPath appoints seasoned B2B technology executive, Sean Barry, as Chief Operating Officer

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RentPath (www.rentpath.com), a Redfin company, and leading marketing technology and services platform for the rental industry, announced the appointment of Sean Barry as Chief Operating Officer. Joining RentPath on October 4, 2021, Barry previously served as president of Updater and CEO of Bridgevine.

Barry brings extensive experience as an executive at one of the largest digital consumer acquisition platforms in the digital home services industry and a strong background in technology to his role at RentPath. During his six years at Bridgevine, the leading platform for selling essential home services, Barry helped grow revenue by more than four times. This ultimately led to a successful sale to Updater Inc. where he went on to become President. Prior to this, Barry spent nine years at AllConnect, where he transformed the consumer sales experience and diversified the revenue streams through innovative B2B products.

Barry steps into his new role with a focus on strengthening RentPath's long-term growth. As Chief Operating Officer, he will lead sales, client success, service and operations to efficiently scale offerings and build out operational capabilities. Barry's experience supporting the moving element of the renter and homeowner journey will be of particular relevance to RentPath, whose platform is focused on connecting renters and property owners in the most efficient, user-friendly, way possible.

"Every week I'm here, I am further impressed by the tremendous technology, talent and market insight that already exists at RentPath. Our first party audience data enables us to deliver incredible results for our customers. Game-changing products like Search Ads Express, which leverages our proprietary data to automate the creation of complex ad campaigns, and deliver three times the performance of the industry average, to name just one. RentPath already has a history of innovation in the multifamily industry, and we will continue to evolve to alleviate the challenges our customers face and, ultimately, drive value for their businesses. I am delighted to be a part of the evolution," said Barry.

Barry joins RentPath at an inflection point for the company. With the support of Redfin, a real estate industry innovator, RentPath is working to transform the rental experience with technology solutions designed to address the major challenges faced by property management companies and leasing teams.

"In this new role, Sean will work with the leadership team to further structure our organization to address current and emerging customer needs, while advancing the platform for the future of the industry," said Jon Ziglar, RentPath CEO. "We will be leaning on his vast experience to help us further define RentPath's direction and expanded presence in the multifamily and single-family rental markets."

About RentPath

RentPath is the only marketing and automation platform that engages prospective residents through the entire renter journey, maximizing leads and occupancies with unparalleled ROI. Through its broad network of rental listing sites including rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com and Rentals.com, RentPath connects property owners and managers with over 10 million high-intent, in-market renters per month. In addition, the RentPath platform powers a full suite of best-in-class digital marketing solutions across search advertising, social media, email marketing, web chat, resident communication, reputation management and more. RentPath's holistic solutions simplify the rental search experience for renters while driving occupancies and efficiencies for property managers and owners. RentPath is a Redfin company

