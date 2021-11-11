Voices Supports Royal Canadian Legion's Poppy Fund in Acknowledgement of Remembrance Day

LONDON, ON, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Legion will receive a contribution to its Poppy Fund from leading freelance audio marketplace Voices this Remembrance Day. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices aims to support impactful action in its community.

A traditional Remembrance Day red poppy sits against a blue background. (CNW Group/Voices)

Ann Walton , Vice President, People & Operations at Voices, shares "Remembrance Day is an opportunity to honour and spend a quiet moment in reflection and gratitude for those who have fought and made immeasurable sacrifices for our freedoms. It is also an opportunity to acknowledge the battles we continue to fight for equality and reconciliation in our nation. Now, more than ever, is the time to bolster our communities and one another as we strive to overcome the obstacles the last few years have brought forward. Voices is proud to support Canada's veterans at a time when it is most needed."

The last two years have highlighted the critical need for donations across a wide variety of non-profits within the nonprofit sector, including veteran initiatives. After a very different Remembrance Day last year, the Royal Canadian Legion is hoping that a sense of normalcy will return to this year's poppy drive and to fundraising efforts amidst fewer COVID-19 pandemic restrictions across Canada.

This is especially poignant as this year marks the 100th anniversary of the traditional red poppy , originally adopted by the Great War Veterans Association of Canada—the predecessor to the Royal Canadian Legion—in 1921.

This year, the Legion estimates approximately 20 million poppies will be distributed across Canada and is hopeful Canadians will don the red flower made so popular by John McCrae's poem ' In Flanders Fields ' as an act of remembrance and respect.

For more information on the Royal Canadian Legion or to donate to the Poppy Fund, please visit www.legion.ca/donations .

About the Royal Canadian Legion

The Royal Canadian Legion is Canada's largest Veteran support and community service organization. Today, the Legion continues to improve the lives of Veterans, including serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as well as their families.

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 audio services marketplace, with over 2 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices helps match clients with voice over, music, audio production, and translation professionals in over 160 countries.

Voices logo. (CNW Group/Voices)

