The Well Told Company Announces Goop As Online Retailer

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Well Told Company Inc. ("Well Told" or the "Company") (TSXV: WLCO), the female-founded wellness company that offers plant-based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products, is excited to announce that its Sleep and Energy Booster supplements are officially ‎available on goop (www.goop.com).‎

Launched in 2008 by Gwyneth Paltrow, goop began as a homespun weekly newsletter ‎based out of Paltrow's kitchen. Having grown significantly since then, goop operates from ‎a place of curiosity and non-judgment, starting hard conversations, cracking open taboos, ‎and looking for connection and resonance everywhere they can find it.

‎"Goop has become such an incredibly influential wellness and clean beauty resource, we ‎could not be more thrilled to count them as a retailer," said Monica Ruffo, founder and ‎CEO of Well Told. "Working with them on their due diligence process affirmed how ‎carefully selected each and every product is that they sell, and how committed they are to ‎featuring brands they can genuinely stand behind."‎

On November 7, 2021, goop returned with the very exclusive "In goop Health wellness summit" in ‎Carlsbad, California, for wellness experts and thought leaders. Host Gwyneth Paltrow gifted all ‎attending guests with Well Told products.

In addition, the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 715,673 stock options under its Stock Option Plan. Mr. Sean Samson, a newly appointed director of the Company, has been granted 271,963 stock options at an exercise price of $0.185 per share until November 10, 2026, and Monica Ruffo, the founder, CEO and a director of the Company, has been granted 443,710 stock options at an exercise price of $0.18 per share until five years from the Transaction (defined below).

Pursuant to the Company's reverse takeover transaction previously announced on October 14, 2021 (the "Transaction"), Monica Ruffo acquired 28,964,024 common shares of the Company and options ‎of the Company exercisable for 2,281,496 common shares of the Company in exchange for her securities of Well Told Inc.‎ Immediately before the Transaction, Ms. Ruffo owned or controlled, ‎directly or indirectly, no ‎‎‎securities of the Company.‎ Immediately after the ‎‎ Transaction, Ms. Ruffo ‎ owned or ‎controlled, ‎directly or indirectly, 28,964,024 common shares of the Company and options exercisable for 2,281,496 ‎common shares of the Company, representing 22.7% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the ‎ Company on a non-diluted basis and representing 24.1% of all of the issued and outstanding ‎common shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis.‎ The securities acquired by Ms. Ruffo were acquired for investment purposes. Ms. Ruffo may increase or reduce her investment in the Company according to market conditions or other relevant factors. The foregoing disclosure regarding Ms. Ruffo's holdings is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the report to be filed with Canadian securities regulators in connection with the acquisition of these securities can be obtained under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website (www.SEDAR.com) or by contacting the Ms. Ruffo at info@welltold.com.

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 well known stores across Canada and over 800 stores in the U.S.

