2021 Holiday Gift Guide from White Castle Features 10 Tasty Gift Ideas for the Craver in Your Life

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle has a collection of one-of-a-kind gifts that will surely make the holidays merry and bright for anyone who is a fan of the brand. To make gift shopping easier, White Castle is releasing its new Holiday Gift Guide, an annual list featuring the top 10 most craveworthy items, including several that are brand-new for the 2021 season.

White Castle's holiday sweater lights up.

White Castle's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide is out, and it offers great ideas for the White Castle Craver on your gift list.

"Whether the Craver in your life picks up their Sliders at the drive-thru or the grocery aisle, their love of the Castle deserves a little holiday recognition," said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at the 100-year-old family-owned business. "On this year's gift guide, you'll find a few familiar looks alongside some brand-new, never-before-seen items!"

Check out White Castle's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide for the perfect presents, with the first seven available on White Castle's House of Crave website and the remaining three through exclusive retail partners.

"Our White Castle merch is going to make a holly, jolly Christmas for those lucky enough to find some of it under their tree this year," Richardson said.

Free shipping from House of Crave, White Castle's online gift shop, is available for all orders placed on Cyber Monday, November 30.

If serving convenient, craveable food is the holiday goal, then White Castle has customers covered there, too. White Castle is giving away $5 holiday promo cards for every $25 worth of gift cards purchased at participating Castles, now through the end of the year. That's $30 worth of food for just $25! Gift cards can be used to purchase any menu item.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today, White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

White Castle's coffee mug makes a great holiday gift.

White Castle teamed up with DGK to offer this White Castle branded skateboard.

White Castle, family-owned business since 1921 and founder of fast food, celebrates 100 years! (PRNewsfoto/White Castle)

