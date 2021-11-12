Atlas Ocean Voyages Offers Travel Advisors $10,000 Bonus For Every Five Bookings With New Unified: In It Together Luxe-adventure Cruise Line Offers up to $2,000 Per Room Savings When Using a Travel Advisor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing that Travel Advisor's hard work is the foundation for the cruise industry's continued success, Atlas Ocean Voyages announced Unified: In It Together, a new recognition program with outstanding Travel Advisor benefits. From Nov. 8, 2021, through March 31, 2022, Travel Advisors can earn a $10,000 bonus for every five bookings made in any accommodation and aboard all voyages. The $10,000 bonus will be fulfilled in future cruise credits and will be paid after every fifth booking has departed. Travel Advisors can use the future cruise credits to pay for future bookings and keep the difference for themselves. As part of Unified: In It Together and to help Travel Advisors earn their $10,000 bonus, Atlas Ocean Voyages is also offering travelers a savings of $1,000 per guest – up to $2,000 per room – for making their luxe-adventure voyage booking with a Travel Advisor from Nov. 16, 2021, through March 31, 2022. Furthermore, Atlas is committing to providing marketing kits in advance of launching any consumer promotion to help Advisors promote the offer to their clients. For more information, Travel Advisors can visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/PartnerOffers.

"As our industry continues to recover, Unified: In It Together recognizes and helps drive more business for our valued Travel Advisor partners." said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Atlas Ocean Voyages always appreciates Travel Advisors for their critical role in creating unforgettable experiences for their clients. With Unified: In It Together, Travel Advisors can earn $10,000 for every five bookings, with no limits, making our Travel Advisor recognition program the industry's most generous to-date. We have more offers and benefits planned for Travel Advisors under Unified: In It Together, so stay tuned."

Atlas' Unified: In It Together, $10,000 Travel Advisor recognition program is applicable to Travel Advisors who sell five or more full fare, double-occupancy staterooms or suites, including Solo Suites. The $10,000 Bonus is in the form of future cruise credit vouchers payable once the fifth booked voyage has sailed. Future cruise credit will be paid in four $2,500 future cruise credit vouchers, then additional $5,000 or $10,000 will be paid as additional new bookings are accumulated, with no limit to payouts. Future cruise credits must be applied to a new booking within 18-months of issue. $2,500 voucher cannot be broken down into smaller increments. In order to qualify, all eligible bookings must be registered at https://atlasoceanvoyages.com/TravelAdvisor10K by April 15, 2022. Additional restrictions apply.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator, Atlas' first ship, has begun service and World Traveller will launch in July 2022, with three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, to join the fleet by the end of 2023. At 9,930 GRTs, Atlas Ocean Voyages' ships are Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified.

The luxe-adventure cruise brand welcomes travelers to 'come back to something brand new' in its ongoing marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

