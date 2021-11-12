Ever-Glory Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the third quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the third quarter of 2021, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 113 stores during 2021, we operated a nationwide network of 893 stores as of September 30, 2021."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," Mr. Kang concluded.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The third quarter results are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total sales for the third quarter of 2021 were $94.4 million, an increase of 18.1% from $79.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a 38.0% increase in our wholesale business partially offset by a 7.6% decrease in retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 7.6% to $32.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $34.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the e-commerce sales. The Company operated 893 retail stores as of September 30, 2021, compared with 923 retail stores as of September 30, 2020.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 38.0% to $62.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $45.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in sales in Mainland China, Europe-Other, Japan and United States partially offset by a decrease in sales in Hong Kong and United Kingdom.

Total gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 2% to $23.2 million, compared with $23.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Total gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to 24.6% from 29.6% for the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 10.3% to $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $14.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 40.3% compared to 41.6% for the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 11.2% to $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to 16.4% from 20.4% for the third quarter of 2020.

Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 11.1% to $14.4 million, or 15.3% of total sales, compared with $13.0 million, or 16.3% of total sales for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the higher travelling expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 21.1% to $9.5 million, or 10% of total sales, compared with $7.8 million, or 9.8% of total sales for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the increased salaries.

(Loss) Income from operations was ($0.7 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the third quarter of 2021 was ($3.2 million) compared with $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted loss per share were ($0.22) for the third quarter of 2021 compared with $0.15 for the third quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2021, Ever-Glory had approximately $48.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $81.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $44.6 million as of September 30, 2021, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $67.8 million as of September 30, 2021.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2021(8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on November 12, 2021). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-800-289-0438 or +1-323-794-2423 and using the access code 7678571. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 12 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 19 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 7678571.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)





September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 48,336



$ 81,865

Restricted cash



43,176





39,858

Trading securities



3,068





1,792

Accounts receivable, net



61,525





53,285

Inventories



67,275





53,893

Advances on inventory purchases



9,864





10,261

Value added tax receivable



2,484





1,244

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



6,638





5,479

Amounts due from related parties



1,994





567

Total Current Assets



243,360





248,244



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Equity security investment



5,903





3,932

Intangible assets, net



4,686





4,794

Property and equipment, net



32,747





32,164

Operating lease right-of-use assets



49,002





41,690

Deferred tax assets



265





902

Other non-current assets



771





-

Total Non-Current Assets



93,374





83,482

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 337,734



$ 331,726



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Bank loans

$ 67,848



$ 65,919

Accounts payable



73,120





67,762

Accounts payable and other payables – related parties



1,016





3,764

Other payables and accrued liabilities



13,758





16,073

Value added and other taxes payable



554





909

Income tax payable



1,900





1,062

Current operating lease liabilities



40,590





33,481

Total Current Liabilities



198,786





188,970



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Non-current operating lease liabilities



8,549





8,307

TOTAL LIABILITIES



207,335





197,277



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,812,312

and 14,809,160 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively)



15





15

Additional paid-in capital



3,660





3,650

Retained earnings



103,013





109,171

Statutory reserve



20,376





20,376

Accumulated other comprehensive income



5,610





4,590

Amounts due from related party



(2,275)





(3,353)

Total equity



130,399





134,449

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 337,734



$ 331,726



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)





Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

NET SALES

$ 94,406



$ 79,908



$ 225,776



$ 188,350

COST OF SALES



71,196





56,235





161,738





134,193



































GROSS PROFIT



23,210





23,673





64,038





54,157



































OPERATING EXPENSES































Selling expenses



14,443





12,996





44,495





39,101

General and administrative expenses



9,467





7,818





24,980





19,574

Total Operating Expenses



23,910





20,814





69,475





58,675



































(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



(700)





2,859





(5,437)





(4,518)



































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)































Interest income



176





313





928





930

Interest expense



(1,218)





(700)





(1,909)





(1,607)

Government subsidy



340





235





842





926

(Loss) Gain from changes in fair values of

investments



(123)





(4)





2,151





-

Other income (expenses)



253





343





1,027





1,310

Total Other Income (expenses), Net



(572)





187





3,039





1,559



































(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE



(1,272)





3,046





(2,398)





(2,959)



































Income tax expense



(1,945)





(822)





(3,759)





(1,315)



































NET (LOSS) INCOME



(3,217)





2,224





(6,157)





(4,274)



































Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest



-





(8)





-





(4)

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY



(3,217)





2,216





(6,157)





(4,278)



































NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ (3,217)



$ 2,224



$ (6,157)



$ (4,274)



































Foreign currency translation gain (loss)



(1,061)





4,664





1,020





2,964

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



(4,278)





6,888





(5,137)





(1,310)



































Comprehensive loss attributable to the non-controlling

interest



-





51





-





53

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

COMPANY

$ (4,278)



$ 6,939



$ (5,137)



$ (1,257)



































LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS































Basic and diluted

$ (0.22)



$ 0.15



$ (0.42)



$ (0.29)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic

and diluted



14,811,073





14,808,737





14,810,585





14,805,987



See the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)











Addition

al



Retained Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amoun

ts

due from



Total

equity

attributable

to stockholders











Common Stock



paid-in









Statutor

y



Comprehens

ive



related



of the



Total





Shares



Amou

nt



capital



Unrestrict

ed



reserve



loss



party



Company



equity

Balance at

January 1,

2021



14,809,160



$ 15



$ 3,650



$ 109,171



$ 20,376



$ 4,590



$ (3,353)



$ 134,449



$ 134,449

Stock issued

for compens

ation



1,500





-





5





-





-





-





-





5





5

Net loss



-





-





-





(1,170)





-





-





-





(1,170)





(1,170)

Net cash

received

from related

party under

counter

guarantee

agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





379





379





379

Foreign

currency

translation

gain (loss)











































(1,352)





-





(1,352)





(1,352)

Balance at

March 31,

2021



14,810,660





15





3,655





108,001





20,376





3,238





(2,974)





132,311





132,311

Net loss



























(1,771)





























(1,771)





(1,771)

Net cash

received

from related

party under

counter

guarantee

agreement



















































386





386





386

Foreign

currency

translation

loss











































3,434













3,434





3,434

Balance at

June 30,

2021



14,810,660



$ 15



$ 3,655



$ 106,230



$ 20,376



$ 6,672



$ (2,588)



$ 134,360



$ 134,360

Stock issued

for

compensatio

n



1,652





-





5





-





-





-





-





5





5

Net (Loss)

income



























(3,217)





























(3,217)





(3,217)

Net cash

received

from related

party under

counter

guarantee

agreement



















































313





313





313

Foreign

currency

translation

gain











































(1,062)













(1,062)





(1,062)

Balance at

September 3

0, 2021



14,812,312



$ 15



$ 3,660



$ 103,013



$ 20,376



$ 5,610



$ (2,275)



$ 130,399



$ 130,399













Additio

nal



Retained Earnings



Accumulate

d

other



Amount

s

due from



Total

equity

attributabl

e

to stockholde

rs



Non-











Common Stock



paid-in









Statuto

ry



Comprehen

sive



related



of the



controll

ing



Total





Shares



Amou

nt



capital



Unrestric

ted



reserv

e



loss



party



Company



Interest



equity

Balance at

January 1,

2020



14,801,770



$ 15



$ 3,640



$ 106,328



$ 19,939



$ (4,330)



$ (4,932)



$ 120,660





(1,510)



$ 119,150

Stock issued

for compen

sation



3,062





-





5





-





-





-





-





5













5

Net loss



-





-





-





(2,701)





-





-





-





(2,701)





3





(2,698)

Net cash

received

from

related

party

under

counter

guarantee

agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





785





785





-





785

Foreign

currency

translation

gain (loss)











































(1,440)





-





(1,440)





3





(1,437)

Balance at

March 31,

2020



14,804,832





15





3,645





103,627





19,939





(5,770)





(4,147)





117,309





(1,504)





115,805

Net loss



























(3,794)





























(3,794)





(6)





(3,800)

Net cash

received

from

related

party

under

counter

guarantee

agreement



















































151





151













151

Foreign

currency

translation

loss











































(261)













(261)





(2)





(263)

Balance at

June 30,

2020



14,804,832



$ 15



$ 3,645



$ 99,833



$ 19,939



$ (6,031)



$ (3,996)



$ 113,405





(1,512)



$ 111,893

Stock issued

for compensati

on



4,328





-





5





-





-





-





-





5













5

Net income



























2,216





























2,216





8





2,224

Net cash

received

from

related

party

under

counter

guarantee

agreement



















































566





566





-





566

Foreign

currency

translation

gain











































4,723













4,723





(59)





4,664

Balance at

September

30, 2020



14,809,160



$ 15



$ 3,650



$ 102,049



$ 19,939



$ (1,308)



$ (3,430)



$ 120,915





(1,563)



$ 119,352



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)





Nine Months Ended





September 30,

2021



September 30,

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net loss

$ (6,157)



$ (4,274)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



4,384





4,114

Loss from sale of property and equipment



590





283

Provision of bad debt allowance



676





683

Write off obsolete inventories



7,595





5,786

Changes in fair value of investment



(2,151)





13

Deferred income tax



644





(165)

Stock-based compensation



10





10

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable



(8,614)





15,571

Inventories



(20,702)





16,135

Value added tax receivable



(1,235)





(577)

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



(1,096)





50

Advances on inventory purchases



586





2,461

Amounts due from related parties



(1,514)





(848)

Accounts payable



5,930





(7,842)

Accounts payable and other payables- related parties



(3,204)





(1,112)

Other payables and accrued liabilities



(3,332)





(6,093)

Value added and other taxes payable



(360)





467

Income tax payable



831





(64)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(27,119)





24,598



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchases of property and equipment



(5,109)





(2,769)

Net (purchase) sale of trading securities



(1,077)





(901)

Investment payment



(773)





(2,860)

Net cash (used in) investing activities



(6,959)





(6,530)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from bank loans



56,110





66,599

Repayment of bank loans



(54,565)





(49,278)

Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)



1,630





1,618

Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities



3,175





18,939



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH



693





2,740



















NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH



(30,211)





39,747



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT

BEGINNING OF PERIOD



121,723





50,755



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF

PERIOD

$ 91,512



$ 90,502



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within

their consolidated balance sheets:

































Cash and Cash Equivalents



48,336





69,950

Restricted cash



43,176





20,552





$ 91,512



$ 90,502



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:















Cash paid during the period for:















Interest

$ 1,909



$ 1,607

Income taxes

$ 2,272



$ 1,455



