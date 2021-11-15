AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY: THE WHITNEY HOUSTON HOLOGRAM CONCERT Debuts North American Residency At Harrah's Las Vegas, Nov. 14

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY: THE WHITNEY HOUSTON HOLOGRAM CONCERT made its boundary-breaking North American debut at Harrah's Las Vegas last night, Nov. 14, 2021. The sold-out crowd, including Pat Houston, Gary Houston and additional family members, enjoyed an evening among VIP guests filled with never-before-released live vocal tracks from the six time, Grammy Award-winning star woven throughout the show. The memorable evening ended with a standing ovation from the enthusiastic audience followed by an exclusive after party at Brooklyn Bowl where Pat and family mingled with guests and posed for photos.

An Evening with Whitney Celebrates Grand Opening Night at Harrah's Las Vegas, Nov. 14, 2021

For grand opening photos, broll and soundbites click here

The brand-new residency and innovative hologram production features Whitney Houston's impeccable voice backed by a live band, singers and dancers performing her iconic songs to honor her legacy. Tickets, on sale now, start at $49 (plus applicable tax and fees) and can be purchased at WhitneyVegas.com, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 702.777.2782.

Acclaimed as a "breathtakingly convincing hologram of the late, great American superstar," (Telegraph UK), the holographic spectacle takes showgoers through the musical journey of one of the world's most celebrated entertainers as Houston virtually performs her chart-smashing hits including "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," "I Will Always Love You," "The Greatest Love of All Time" and many more.

AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY performs Tuesday through Sunday at 6 p.m. inside the Harrah's Showroom at Harrah's Las Vegas and at 8 p.m. on select performance days, with no shows on Monday. For tickets and more information, visit WhitneyVegas.com.

About BASE Hologram

BASE Hologram is the world's leading producer of touring and residency productions which combine holographic and augmented reality technology, cinematic special effects and live performers. Current productions include Callas In Concert, Roy Orbison In Dreams, Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly: The Rock 'n' Roll Dream Tour and An Evening with Whitney. For more information, please visit BASEHologram.com.

About BASE Entertainment

BASE Entertainment develops, creates, and manages live entertainment productions and venues in North America and worldwide. In addition to An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert, BASE's current projects in Las Vegas include Criss Angel MINDFREAK at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas at SAHARA Las Vegas. Past productions in Las Vegas include Absinthe at Caesars Palace, Jersey Boys at the Palazzo, Phantom – The Las Vegas Spectacular at the Venetian, Rock of Ages at the Venetian, Peepshow at Planet Hollywood, Mat Franco: Magic Reinvented Nightly at the LINQ Hotel & Casino, Million Dollar Quartet at Harrah's, Wayne Brady at the Venetian and Stomp Out Loud at Planet Hollywood, among others. For more information, please visit BASEentertainment.com.

About GFOUR PRODUCTIONS

Proud producers and co-financiers of some of the world's highest caliber entertainment, from Broadway to the West End and beyond. Current productions and investments include: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and SIX THE MUSICAL on Broadway; AMERICAN BUFFALO opening in April 2022 on Broadway starring Sam Rockwell, Laurence Fishburne and Darren Criss; THE SHARK IS BROKEN in the West End; the U.K tour of DREAMGIRLS; and the U.S. tours of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL®, FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE, and the Tony Award®-nominated FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This month, AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY: THE WHITNEY HOUSTON HOLOGRAM TOUR in partnership with BASE Entertainment and the Estate of Whitney Houston, opened in Las Vegas at Harrah's Hotel and Casino. Other highlights include winning four 2020 Tony Awards® for THE INHERITANCE including Best Play; winning the 2013 Tony Award® for their production of WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF; co-financing the Tony Award® winning MATILDA THE MUSICAL; producing 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton; and producing AMERICAN SON starring Kerry Washington, which was recently adapted for Netflix. Their combined shows have been nominated for 146 Tony Awards®, winning 48 and 110 Drama Desk Awards, winning 56. Their smash hit MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL®, now in its 20th year including 16 years as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, can be seen nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas strip as well as on tour around the U.S., Australia, Canada, Europe and New Zealand. Seen by more than 17 million fans, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities in 17 countries worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages. Their newest play, MIDDLETOWN® by Dan Clancy was selected as a Chicago Tribune Critic's Pick, and has performed in Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta and continues its national tour this year. For more information, visit GFourProductions.com.

About Harrah's Las Vegas

Harrah's Las Vegas is a welcoming resort where guests can break away from their daily routine in a playful atmosphere. The resort offers more than 2,500 renovated hotel rooms and suites with bold purple and blue hues that complement the cream-colored décor, dark wood accents and contemporary fixtures. Harrah's Las Vegas features 87,000 square feet of casino space, a modern Race & Sports Book offering both live gaming and sports betting, and more than 25,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Six restaurants encompass everything from PizzaCake by Buddy Valastro, to the chef-driven Fulton Street Food Hall, to the upscale setting of Ruth's Chris Steak House, a romantic venue with breathtaking views of The Strip. Harrah's outdoor bar, Carnaval Court, brings high energy to the Las Vegas Strip with live music and some of the world's top flair bartenders who juggle and pour to perfection. A wide variety of entertainment options include the first-ever solo residency from Donny Osmond, as well as AGT's Tape Face, Menopause the Musical, X Country and "An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert." Harrah's Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit harrahslasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Harrah's Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harrah's Las Vegas