Freepoint Energy Solutions Named 2021-2022 Supplier of the Year by The Energy Professionals Association

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy Professionals Association (TEPA) recognized Freepoint Energy Solutions as the 2020-2021 TEPA Supplier of the Year during the 16th Annual TEPA National Conference in Austin, Texas on November 4, 2021. The award, which is voted on by TEPA membership, has been presented annually since 2014.

This year's conference focused on the energy evolution with key speakers including Brad Jones, the Interim President and CEO of ERCOT, speaker and author, Peter Kelly-Detwiler. Engaging panel discussions covered a range of topics including; emerging technology trends and impacts on the retail energy industry, current regulatory and legislative actions leading to a carbon neutral market, national electricity trends. In addition, discussions were held between the energy broker community and retail energy providers, and a dynamic CEO roundtable discussion featured Freepoint Energy Solution's President, Jackson Vo.

"We are honored to be recognized by this distinguished organization made up of brokers and suppliers that promote competitive energy markets across the country. I am particularly proud of the work that our team produces each and every day on behalf of our customers and partners to earn this recognition," said Jackson Vo.

The Supplier of the Year award is voted on by TEPA's Aggregator, Broker, & Consultant (ABC) membership and considers overall satisfaction, ease of doing business, ethical business practices, customer service, price competitiveness, and market knowledge among its Retail Supplier members.

"Freepoint Energy Solutions has quickly earned the trust and respect of the national retail energy market," said Shannon McGriff, TEPA Executive Director. "In just its first year of operations, Freepoint Energy Solutions was named the #1 Supplier in a national ABC study and ranked second for Ease of Doing Business among national brokers and consultants. We're honored to recognize the company's continued standards of excellence as our 2021-2022 TEPA Supplier of the Year."

About Freepoint Energy Solutions

Freepoint Energy Solutions delivers customized and sustainable retail supply solutions to commercial and industrial customers across the states of Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, D.C., Maryland, and Delaware. Freepoint Energy Solutions is a subsidiary of Freepoint Commodities, a global merchant of physical commodities and a financier of commodity and greenhouse gas emissions-reducing assets. Learn more at www.freepointsolutions.com.

About The Energy Professionals Association

Established in 2005, The Energy Professionals Association (TEPA) is a not-for-profit organization of professionals dedicated to advancing competitive energy markets across the country. TEPA is a membership-based association that provides professional development, advocacy, certification program, and access to a network of respected industry leaders. TEPA has more than 150 member organizations, which represent over 10,000 energy professionals including Aggregators, Brokers and/or Consultant, Retail Energy Providers and Affiliate members who offer products, technology or services that support the competitive energy industry. Learn more at www.tepausa.org.

Contact:

Paige Thornton

paige.thornton@rfbinder.com

View original content:

SOURCE Freepoint Energy Solutions