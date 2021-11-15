Leeds Equity Partners Announces Sale of Scaled Agile

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity" or the "Firm"), the New York-based private equity firm exclusively dedicated to investing in the Knowledge Industries, announced today that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell a majority stake in Scaled Agile, Inc. ("Scaled Agile," "SAI," or the "Company"), developer of the Scaled Agile Framework ("SAFe®") and leading global provider of enterprise agility solutions, to Eurazeo. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Post transaction, Leeds Equity will continue to maintain an investment in the Company and to serve on the Board of Directors.

Since Leeds Equity's acquisition of Scaled Agile in 2019, SAI has continued its exceptional growth profile and enhanced its offering for large enterprises and their SAFe® professionals. The rollout of additional membership features, further professional courses and, critically, the development of the SAFe® Enterprise Subscription has positioned the Company and its global partner network for long term success. Over the last decade, Scaled Agile has built the operating system for Business Agility, weaving SAFe® into the fabric of how best-in-class companies work, making it the world's leading framework in enabling agile enterprises.

"Leeds Equity has been a thoughtful, strategic, and supportive partner. With the firm's expertise, network, and shared commitment, SAI has transformed to a highly scalable digital business model. SAI is well-positioned to enable the digital transformation of the world's largest companies adopting SAFe® as the operating platform for business agility. Realizing measurable business improvements through the successful implementation of lean, Agile practices at scale," said Chris James, CEO of Scaled Agile. "We look forward to the next chapter in our Company's evolution with Eurazeo and are delighted to continue our partnership with Leeds Equity."

"We are fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with Dean, Chris, and the entire Scaled Agile team and are proud of the work we have done together to enable leading global enterprises to develop agile practices at scale. These practices are essential for sustained success in the hyper competitive, global markets in which our clients operate," said Scott VanHoy, Partner at Leeds Equity Partners. "We appreciate the partnership with Rubicon Technology Partners and the dedication of the SAI team which has flawlessly executed on our shared business vision, creating a strong foundation for continued success."

"There is a clear and growing need for the guidance, support and tools Scaled Agile provides large enterprises on their journey to delivering business agility," said Chris Mairs, Managing Director at Leeds Equity Partners. "What SAI has achieved in the past decade is remarkable and we are excited to be part of the next stage of growth as they further embed the SAFe® platform to deliver measurable results in the largest global enterprises around the world."

Baird served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins, LLP served as legal counsel to Scaled Agile.

About Scaled Agile:

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading Framework for business agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 1,000,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build agility into their culture so they can quickly identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes.

Learn more at www.scaledagile.com.

About Leeds Equity:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information and data management services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The Firm was founded in 1993 and has managed over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies.

For additional information on Leeds Equity, see http://www.leedsequity.com/.

For More Information:

Jeffrey T. Leeds

Tel. 212-835-2000

Fax: 212-835-2020

www.leedsequity.com

View original content:

SOURCE Leeds Equity Partners, LLC