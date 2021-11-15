Sandridge Energy, Inc. Releases Updated Investor Presentation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today released an updated investor presentation. This presentation is available on the Company's website at http://investors.sandridgeenergy.com/Investor-Relations.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

