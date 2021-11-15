Thomas J. Sposito II Assumes Expanded Strategic Growth Role For Traditions Bank

YORK, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: TRBK), holding company for Traditions Bank, has announced that Thomas J. Sposito II will assume expanded leadership responsibility in the newly created role of Chief Banking Officer, effective November 15, 2021.

Thomas J. Sposito II, Chief Banking Officer, Traditions Bank.

Mr. Sposito joined the executive management team in June 2020 as Strategic Revenue Officer. He has led the bank's eastward commercial banking growth into Lancaster County and is additionally focused on expansion to the north in Pennsylvania's capital region. In the role of Chief Banking Officer, he will serve as the bank's leader for revenue generation, enterprise-wide profitability, and balance sheet growth for all regions served. Exclusive of its Traditions Mortgage division, all income-generating divisions of the bank will report to Sposito. This includes Commercial, Personal, and Private Banking lines, as well as Wealth Management, Treasury Management, and Her Traditions.

"Tom is a highly-experienced executive who combines a vast banking background, passion for our culture, and deeply-rooted leadership in south-central PA," noted President and CEO Eugene Draganosky. "In his short time with Traditions Bank, Tom has already created long-lasting impact. This expanded role will assure that all sales areas are aligned with the strategic direction of the bank."

Mr. Sposito earned his finance degree from Penn State University and a Master of Business Administration from Lebanon Valley College. His highly-successful 36-year banking career in south central Pennsylvania has included leadership positions with Sterling Financial, PNC, Integrity and S&T. He has held nearly every customer-facing leadership role including President and CEO.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the ongoing development of this organization. I love the team, the culture, and the forward focus of the company," Sposito shared. "Continued growth allows us to offer our true community banking services to more and more new clients, expand our relationship with existing clients, and further support the communities we serve."

Mr. Sposito resides in Manheim, Lancaster County and is Immediate Past Board Chair of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber of Commerce. Tom co-chaired the Chamber's executive search committee that resulted in the hiring of the new Chamber President and CEO. He is an advisory board member of the Campaign for a Greater Penn State and was recently appointed to the Government Relations Policy Board of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association.

To learn more about Traditions Bank, visit www.traditions.bank.

