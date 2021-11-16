CAI Appoints India Data Center Country Lead

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAI , a global consulting company that provides technical, operational consulting, and project management services to life sciences, data centers, and process manufacturing industries, announced the appointment of Hemant Deshmukh as CAI Country Lead for the Data Center department in India. Deshmukh will supervise data center commissioning across India. India has become one of the leading data center regions, fueled by global cloud adoption and data consumption. According to a report by JLL India, the Indian data center market projects a necessary $3.7 billion investment over three years to meet the expected data requirements.

"India has become Ground Zero for data center infrastructure growth due to data localization requirements of the Indian government and data demand following COVID-19. CAI is uniquely positioned as the only standalone commissioning company in India to deliver commissioning talent, quality output, and technical expertise," said Ravi Kumar, CAI Country Head, India. "By December 2021, CAI India will be 31 strong and Hemant's proven track record with facilities and project management will be a critical resource as we advance our data center offerings in India. Additionally, Hemant's demonstrated success collaborating with large multinational corporations will fuel our next chapter of growth for the Indian data center market."

Deshmukh has over 40 years of experience in the field and notable accomplishments include: An IT campus at DAKC and Goldman Sachs; overseeing the construction, commissioning, and operation of four large-scale data centers for Reliance Infocomm Limited; and managing multiple projects for Morgan Stanley.

"CAI services are integral to the design, construction, and maintenance of mission critical data center facilities. With a background in large scale management and consulting services for technological facilities, I am excited to leverage my background to advance CAI's data center capabilities and establish our commissioning position in India," said Deshmukh.

Since CAI was founded in 1996, we have delivered nearly a billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Korea, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Italy, China, Singapore, and Malaysia, we have built an international team of over 750 professionals providing local support from a global company. Our engineering, technical, and consulting services are fashioned to deliver mission critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard. www.cagents.com

