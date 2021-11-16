GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues increased 60.7% year-over-year to RMB347.1million ( US$53.8 million ) [ [1] ] .

Income from operations increased 42.5% year-over-year to RMB89.3 million ( US$13.8 million ) [1] .

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] increased 44.0% year-over-year to RMB111.2 million ( US$17.2 million ) [1] .

Core net income (non-GAAP) [3] increased 5.7% year-over-year to RMB78.9 million ( US$12.2 million ) [1].

SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter of 2021 Operational Highlights

A total of 4,542 hotels with 328,773 hotel rooms were in operation as of June 30, 2021 , compared to 4,464 hotels and 323,648 hotel rooms as of March 31, 2021 .

As of June 30, 2021 , the Company had 63 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 4,479 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 358 cities across China , compared to 35 L&O hotels and 4,029 F&M hotels in operation in 342 cities as of June 30, 2020 . The geographic coverage increased by 4.7% year over year.

During the quarter, the Company opened 201 hotels, an increase of 90 compared to 111 hotels in the second quarter of 2020. Two of those hotels were in the luxury segment, 43 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 137 in the mid-scale segment, and 19 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 10 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [3] , 49 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 142 in Tier 3 and lower cities in China.

As of June 30, 2021 , the Company had a pipeline of 1,271 hotels contracted for or under development, among which 56 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 300 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 506 in the mid-scale segment, and 409 in the economy segment.

The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB 171 , an increase of 20.2% from RMB142 in the second quarter of 2020, and a 0.8% decrease compared with RMB172 in the pre-COVID-19 second quarter of 2019.

The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 78.6%, an increase of 15.2% compared with 63.4% in the second quarter of 2020, and a 2.5% decrease compared with 81.1% in the pre-COVID-19 second quarter of 2019.

The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB 134 , a 49.0% year-over-year increase, and a 3.8% decrease compared with RMB139 in the pre-COVID-19 second quarter of 2019.

As of June 30, 2021 , the Company's loyalty program had more than 62 million individual members and more than 1,760,000 corporate members, compared to over 59 million individual members and approximately 1,710,000 corporate members respectively as of March 31, 2021 . The Company sold approximately 91.1% of room nights directly during the second quarter 2021.

"With the extensive contributions of every franchisee and members of our staff, our Q2 financials made substantial improvements," said Mr. Alex Xu, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Greentree. "Although the new waves of COVID-19 outbreaks have somewhat dampened the recovery and had a negative impact in the affected regions, we have seen optimistic signs of recovery in domestic tourism and business travel, especially during the Tomb-Sweeping Day and the Labor Day Festival. During the quarter, we accelerated our expansion into the mid-range and high-end markets in central, southeast and southwest China. We opened 20 L&O hotels and finished the quarter. Unlike previous years, we were able to secure choice locations at economically attractive prices. All these L&O hotels are situated within popular transportation hubs, central business districts, or government centers. We believe that they will act as anchor hotels and will attract new franchisees to our Company. While improving our own services, we have also been developing a cloud-based IT infrastructure that secures internal and personal data in real time. We are the first to have moved all systems to the Cloud, and we are benefiting from higher operating efficiency and stability. Thanks to this new development, I believe that in the near future, our operations and performance will reach new heights. Once again, I would like to thank our dedicated teams, franchisees, and shareholders for their continuous support over the years.

Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues









Leased-and-operated hotels 50,337,339

116,882,174

18,102,743 Franchised-and-managed hotels 158,534,095

217,656,936

33,710,767 others 7,118,530

12,517,770

1,938,756 Total revenues 215,989,964

347,056,880

53,752,266













Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues









Leased-and-operated hotels 84,137,483

172,995,482

26,793,588 Franchised-and-managed hotels 276,197,197

395,606,563

61,271,654 others 13,051,275

19,667,293

3,046,076 Total revenues 373,385,955

588,269,338

91,111,318

Total revenues were RMB347.1 million (US$53.8 million) [1], a 60.7% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to the sustained recovery in hotel operations from the impact of COVID-19 and our newly opened L&O hotels. Compared with the pre-COVID-19 second quarter of 2019, total revenues increased by 26.2%. Total revenues for the first half of 2021 were RMB 588.3 million (US$91.1 million) [1], representing a 57.5% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels were RMB116.9 million (US$18.1 million) [1], a 132.2% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to the 98.7% year-over-year increase in L&O hotels' RevPAR and revenues from the 30 L&O hotels opened since the third quarter of 2020. The revenue increase was partially offset by the closure of 2 L&O hotels over the same period. Total revenues from L&O hotels for the first half of 2021 were RMB173.0 million (US$26.8 million) [1], representing a 105.6% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels were RMB217.7 million (US$33.7 million) [1], a 37.3% year-over-year increase. Initial franchise fees increased by 47.3% year-over-year, mainly attributable to the gross opening of 181 F&M hotels and the closed F&M hotels. Recurring franchisee management fees and others increased 36.4% year-over-year primarily due to the 47.9% increase in RevPAR and the 11.2% increase in the number of F&M hotels, and was offset by the fee waiver to franchisees related to newly acquired hotels. Total revenues from F&M hotels for the first half of 2021 were RMB395.6 million (US$61.3 million) [1], representing a 43.2% year-over-year increase.



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Initial franchise fee 13,313,072

19,613,749

3,037,783 Recurring franchise management fee and others 145,221,023

198,043,187

30,672,984 Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels 158,534,095

217,656,936

33,710,767













Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Initial franchise fee 26,365,904

37,592,607

5,822,353 Recurring franchise management fee and others 249,831,293

358,013,956

55,449,301 Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels 276,197,197

395,606,563

61,271,654

Total operating costs and expenses



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating costs and expenses









Hotel operating costs 94,916,577

164,437,048

25,468,056 Selling and marketing expenses 11,999,656

21,703,311

3,361,415 General and administrative expenses 48,143,971

71,043,670

11,003,263 Other operating expenses 41,123

2,752,734

426,344 Total operating costs and expenses 155,101,327

259,936,763

40,259,078













Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating costs and expenses









Hotel operating costs 184,679,850

286,667,300

44,399,111 Selling and marketing expenses 29,840,978

39,821,421

6,167,553 General and administrative expenses 76,889,542

127,001,827

19,670,078 Other operating expenses 1,198,272

4,146,290

642,178 Total operating costs and expenses 292,608,642

457,636,838

70,878,920

Hotel operating costs were RMB164.4 million (US$25.5 million) [1], a 73.2% increase year-over-year. The increase was mainly attributable to the opening of 23 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021, which resulted in higher rents, higher staff headcount and compensation, higher depreciation and amortization, and higher utilities and consumables. Excluding the impact from newly opened L&O hotels in 2021, hotel operating costs increased 21.9%. For the first half of 2021, hotel operating costs were RMB286.7 million (US$44.4 million) [1], representing a 55.2% increase.



Quarter Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, 2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Rental 35,806,000

64,073,601

9,923,737 Utilities 3,172,300

6,307,116

976,848 Personnel cost 9,332,835

17,417,652

2,697,651 Depreciation and amortization 10,588,191

17,515,961

2,712,877 Consumable, food and beverage 8,440,379

20,386,884

3,157,526 Costs of general managers of franchised-and-managed hotels 20,691,454

28,077,251

4,348,612 Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels 5,476,527

6,906,955

1,069,751 Others 1,408,891

3,751,628

581,054 Hotel Operating Costs 94,916,577

164,437,048

25,468,056













Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, 2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Rental 62,908,982

103,794,352

16,075,698 Utilities 7,592,490

12,203,535

1,890,087 Personnel cost 19,080,814

31,071,099

4,812,300 Depreciation and amortization 21,927,026

33,683,464

5,216,904 Consumable, food and beverage 19,026,605

31,726,274

4,913,774 Costs of general managers of franchised-and-managed hotels 41,334,102

55,395,961

8,579,742 Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels 9,979,587

12,448,949

1,928,097 Others 2,830,244

6,343,666

982,509 Hotel Operating Costs 184,679,850

286,667,300

44,399,111

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB21.7 million (US$3.4million) [1], an 80.9% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to higher staff headcount and compensation and the opening of 23 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021. Excluding the impact from newly opened L&O hotels in 2021, selling and marketing expenses increased 41.1%. For the first half of 2021, selling and marketing expenses were RMB39.8 million (US$6.2 million) [1], representing a 33.4% increase.

General and administrative expenses were RMB71.0 million (US$11.0 million) [1], a 47.6% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the opening of 23 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021, the increased one-time consulting fees for exploring financial or investment alternatives as well as for capital market advice. Excluding the impact from newly opened L&O hotels and one-time consulting fees, general and administrative expenses increased 0.5%. General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2021 were RMB127.0 million (US$19.7 million) [1], representing a 65.2% year-over-year increase.

Gross profit was RMB182.6 million (US$28.3 million) [1], a year-over-year increase of 50.8%. Gross margin was 52.6%, compared to 56.1% a year ago. The increase was primarily due to the recovery in our hotel RevPAR from the impact of COVID-19 but was offset by the operating loss of recorded by newly opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Gross profit for the first half of 2021 was RMB301.6 million (US$46.7 million) [1], representing a 59.8% year-over-year increase.

Income from operations were RMB89.3 million (US$13.8 million) [1], a year-over-year increase of 42.5%. The increase was mainly due to the sustained recovery in RevPAR but was offset by the operating loss of recorded by newly opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Operating margin was 25.7%, compared to 29.0% a year ago. Excluding the negative impact of newly opened hotels, income from operations was RMB123.0 million, a year-over-year increase of 96.4%. Income from operations for the first half of 2021 was RMB150.7 million (US$23.3 million) [1], representing a year-over-year increase of 50.9%.

Net income was RMB80.3 million (US$12.4 million) [1], compared to RMB93.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and net margin was 23.1%.The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to the operating loss of recorded by newly opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Excluding the impact of newly opened hotels, net income was RMB114.0 million, a year-over-year increase of 21.6%. Net income for the first half of 2021 was RMB146.3 million (US$22.7 million) [1], representing a year-over-year increase of 83.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] was RMB111.2 million (US$17.2 million) [1], a year-over-year increase of 44.0%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 32.1%, compared to 35.8% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2021 was RMB175.2 million (US$27.1 million) [1], representing a year-over-year increase of 53.4%.

Core net income (non-GAAP) was RMB78.9 million (US$12.2 million) [1], a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 22.7%, compared to 34.6% one year ago. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2021 was RMB122.8 million (US$19.0 million) [1], representing a year-over-year increase of 31.1%.

Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) was RMB0.79 (US$0.12) [1], down from RMB1.01 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.77 (US$0.12) [1], up from RMB0.72 a year ago. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the first half of 2021 was RMB1.47 (US$0.23) [1] up from RMB0.90 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.19 (US$0.18) [1] for the first half of 2021, an increase from RMB0.91 a year ago.

Cash flow. Operating cash inflow was RMB44.6 million (US$6.9 million) [1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash outflow was RMB 242.5 million (US$37.6 million) [1], which was primarily attributable to acquisition costs of our L&O hotels, investments and deposits of property and equipment, loans to franchisees, and purchases of short-term investments. The investing cash outflow was partially offset by proceeds from the disposal of equity securities and proceeds from short-term investments. Financing cash inflow was RMB13.7 million (US$2.1 million). Operating cash inflow for the first half of 2021 was RMB42.9 million (US$6.6 million) [1]. Investing cash outflow for the first half of 2021 was RMB500.7 million (US$77.6 million) [1]. Financing cash inflow for the first half of 2021 was RMB149.8 million (US$23.2 million) [1].

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,291.0 million (US$200.0 million) [1], compared to RMB1,734.0 million as of March 31, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to acquisition costs of our L&O hotels, loans to franchisees, and property investments, offset by drawing down of bank facilities.

COVID-19 Update

During the second quarter, travel demand gradually resumed as the pandemic was well contained and life returned to normalcy, especially for travel during the Tomb-Sweeping day and the Labor Day Festivals. Our RevPAR recovered substantially month-over-month in April, May and June. However, these recovery trends and the momentum in the business were negatively impacted during the third quarter and in October. There were some resurgences of COVID-19 cases in Nanjing city and Jiangsu Province at the end of July, leading to tightened travel restrictions which inevitably imposed a negative impact on the travel industry in the region. Our RevPAR dropped to about 60.7% of the 2019 level during the first week of August from 106.0% of the 2019 level by the end of June. The recent COVID-19 outbreaks in several cities in China have definitely caused some short-term turbulences and created pressure on China's domestic travel market again. This resulted in a drop in our RevPAR to about 81.3% of the 2019 level during the first week of November from 99.9% of the 2019 level by the second week of September after rebounding from the end of July. We are very optimistic about our pipeline plans and expect our recovery to resume shortly after the resurgence of COVID-19 is well under control with effective control measures implemented by the Chinese government, and we expect travel restrictions to gradually ease once again. Moving forward, we are well positioned with our resilient business model to meet the demand when domestic travels increase.

Guidance

Considering the impact of COVID-19 clusters in Nanjing city and other places in China recently, and assuming the resurgence of these outbreaks remains under control in China in the coming quarters, the Company expects an increase in total revenues of 25%-30% for the full year 2021, compared to 2020 and an increase in total revenues of 7%-12% for the full year 2021, compared to 2019.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on our recovery speed and may not be indicative of the final financial results for future interim periods and the full year.

Conference Call

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 15, 2021 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 16, 2021).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 1-412-902-4272 Mainland China 4001-201-203 US 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992 Singapore 800-120-6157

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until November 22, 2021.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 1-412-317-0088 U.S. Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658 Passcode: 10161822

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.998.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of June 30, 2021, GreenTree had a total number of 4,542 hotels. In 2020, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree Top 12 Ranking among 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was also the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2020 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB")into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.4566 on June 30, 2021 as set forth in

H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20210706/ 2 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and

amortization, losses from investment in equity securities, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity

securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax). The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the

abovementioned definition. 3 Core net income is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax),

one-time fees and expense, asset impairment/accrued bad debt and income tax expenses related to dividend distribution

but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax) and gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax). 4 Tier 1 Cities refers to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou; Tier 2 Cities refers to the 32 major cities, other than Tier 1 Cities, including provincial

capitals, administrative capitals of autonomous regions, direct-controlled municipalities and other major cities designated as municipalities with independent

planning by the State Council.

Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,

June 30,

June 30, 2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 611,358,209

301,977,626

46,770,379 Short-term investment 301,983,182

457,389,492

70,840,611 Investments in equity securities 242,378,696

258,063,433

39,968,936 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 101,511,057

118,420,083

18,340,935 Amounts due from related parties 9,770,871

96,724,469

14,980,713 Prepaid rent 13,597,867

27,794,835

4,304,872 Inventories 3,804,680

2,124,236

329,002 Other current assets 77,649,794

207,630,731

32,157,906 Loans receivable, net 222,244,629

229,822,383

35,594,954 Total current assets 1,584,298,985

1,699,947,288

263,288,308











Non-current assets:









Restricted cash 22,369,900

22,369,900

3,464,656 Long-term time deposits 490,000,000

200,000,000

30,976,056 Loan receivable, net 145,703,988

374,363,755

57,981,562 Property and equipment, net 668,605,661

932,584,414

144,438,933 Intangible assets, net 491,513,073

528,910,391

81,917,788 Goodwill 100,231,487

104,582,687

16,197,796 Long-term investments 369,525,917

184,385,036

28,557,606 Other assets 66,635,394

304,334,781

47,135,455 Deferred tax assets 156,070,112

134,764,674

20,872,390 TOTAL ASSETS 4,094,954,517

4,486,242,926

694,830,550























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term bank loans 150,000,000

290,000,000

44,915,280 Accounts payable 19,606,344

18,092,131

2,802,114 Advance from customers 34,305,508

27,860,877

4,315,100 Amounts due to related parties 3,198,253

5,355,911

829,525 Salary and welfare payable 51,567,587

56,836,957

8,802,924 Deferred rent 1,356,132

2,568,897

397,871 Deferred revenue 221,314,997

222,434,022

34,450,643 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 300,696,673

384,637,018

59,572,690 Income tax payable 87,483,970

51,441,614

7,967,291 Total current liabilities 869,529,464

1,059,227,427

164,053,438











Deferred rent 28,642,973

42,833,226

6,634,022 Deferred revenue 361,901,369

336,579,118

52,129,467 Other long-term liabilities 115,862,713

130,626,161

20,231,416 Deferred tax liabilities 178,413,413

175,797,535

27,227,571 Unrecognized tax benefits 290,679,902

312,079,760

48,335,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,845,029,834

2,057,143,227

318,610,914











Shareholders' equity:









Class A ordinary shares 222,587,070

222,587,070

34,474,347 Class B ordinary shares 115,534,210

115,534,210

17,893,971 Additional paid-in capital 1,149,280,404

1,150,227,409

178,147,540 Retained earnings 570,042,924

721,270,906

111,710,638 Accumulated other comprehensive income 45,586,647

44,212,936

6,847,712 Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders' equity 2,103,031,255

2,253,832,531

349,074,208











Non-controlling interests 146,893,428

175,267,168

27,145,428 Total shareholders' equity 2,249,924,683

2,429,099,699

376,219,636











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,094,954,517

4,486,242,926

694,830,550

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues





















Leased-and-operated hotels 50,337,339

116,882,174

18,102,743

84,137,483

172,995,482

26,793,588 Franchised-and-managed hotels 158,534,095

217,656,936

33,710,767

276,197,197

395,606,563

61,271,654 Others 7,118,530

12,517,770

1,938,756

13,051,275

19,667,293

3,046,076 Total revenues 215,989,964

347,056,880

53,752,266

373,385,955

588,269,338

91,111,318























Operating costs and expenses





















Hotel operating costs (94,916,577)

(164,437,048)

(25,468,056)

(184,679,850)

(286,667,300)

(44,399,111) Selling and marketing expenses (11,999,656)

(21,703,311)

(3,361,415)

(29,840,978)

(39,821,421)

(6,167,553) General and administrative expenses (48,143,971)

(71,043,670)

(11,003,263)

(76,889,542)

(127,001,827)

(19,670,078) Other operating expenses (41,123)

(2,752,734)

(426,344)

(1,198,272)

(4,146,290)

(642,178) Total operating costs and expenses (155,101,327)

(259,936,763)

(40,259,078)

(292,608,642)

(457,636,838)

(70,878,920)























Other operating income 1,762,982

2,181,186

337,823

19,093,913

20,053,589

3,105,905 Income from operations 62,651,619

89,301,303

13,831,011

99,871,226

150,686,089

23,338,303























Interest income and other, net 14,107,924

14,151,551

2,191,796

24,721,184

29,282,647

4,535,304 Interest expense (1,727,991)

(4,089,714)

(633,417)

(2,738,246)

(7,477,925)

(1,158,183) Gains (losses) from investment in equity

securities 42,534,583

16,149,045

2,501,169

(12,640,335)

43,873,336

6,795,115 Income before income taxes 117,566,135

115,512,185

17,890,559

109,213,829

216,364,147

33,510,539























Income tax expense (24,399,003)

(35,332,983)

(5,472,382)

(30,576,563)

(70,539,794)

(10,925,223) Income before share of loss in equity investees 93,167,132

80,179,202

12,418,177

78,637,266

145,824,353

22,585,316























Share of gains in equity investees, net of tax 553,487

84,331

13,061

948,331

463,897

71,849 Net income 93,720,619

80,263,533

12,431,238

79,585,597

146,288,250

22,657,165























Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 10,621,047

1,053,211

163,122

12,910,415

4,939,732

765,067 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 104,341,666

81,316,744

12,594,360

92,496,012

151,227,982

23,422,232























Net earnings per share





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 1.01

0.79

0.12

0.90

1.47

0.23 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 1.01

0.79

0.12

0.90

1.47

0.23























Net earnings per ADS





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 1.01

0.79

0.12

0.90

1.47

0.23 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 1.01

0.79

0.12

0.90

1.47

0.23























Weighted average shares outstanding





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 68,286,954

68,286,954

68,286,954

68,286,954

68,286,954

68,286,954 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909























Other comprehensive income, net of tax





















Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,181,225)

(3,804,473)

(589,238)

3,816,008

(1,373,712)

(212,761) Comprehensive income, net of tax 92,539,394

76,459,060

11,842,000

83,401,605

144,914,538

22,444,404























Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests 10,621,047

1,053,211

163,122

12,910,415

4,939,732

765,067 Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 103,160,441

77,512,271

12,005,122

96,312,020

149,854,270

23,209,471

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating activities:





















Net income 93,720,619

80,263,533

12,431,238

79,585,597

146,288,250

22,657,165























Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization 16,339,200

21,363,445

3,308,776

32,005,845

40,437,845

6,263,025 Share of gains in equity method investments (553,487)

(84,331)

(13,061)

(948,331)

(463,897)

(71,848) Fair value change in returnable consideration and contingent consideration, net -

-

-

-

(502,712)

(77,860) Interest income (2,097,419)

(1,765,790)

(273,486)

(4,841,860)

(3,855,030)

(597,068) Bad debt expense 12,009,289

8,703,709

1,348,033

17,928,925

20,461,144

3,169,028 (Gains)losses from investments in equity securities (42,534,582)

(16,149,045)

(2,501,169)

12,640,335

(43,873,336)

(6,795,115) Foreign exchange (gains) losses (1,367,301)

1,775,361

274,968

(209,869)

2,507,642

388,384 Share-based compensation -

529,166

81,957

232,558

1,307,865

202,562 Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution or retained profits 4,089,529

-

-

8,089,529

-

-























Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable (44,819,542)

(20,719,952)

(3,209,112)

(38,698,091)

(32,846,596)

(5,087,290) Prepaid rent 5,586,585

(6,091,256)

(943,415)

9,922,250

(14,196,968)

(2,198,830) Inventories 156,836

507,466

78,596

(237,377)

1,680,444

260,268 Amounts due from related parties 715,354

(488,496)

(75,658)

1,510,197

(3,873,538)

(599,935) Other current assets (5,488,452)

(42,766,291)

(6,623,655)

14,827,078

(123,719,995)

(19,161,787) Other assets (3,332,215)

(9,573,784)

(1,482,790)

(9,014,522)

(7,784,920)

(1,205,731) Accounts payable 1,602,850

(3,319,895)

(514,186)

2,888,996

(1,514,213)

(234,522) Amounts due to related parties (30,278)

2,056,471

318,507

(2,048,301)

2,157,658

334,179 Salary and welfare payable 3,390,002

4,595,233

711,711

1,372,751

5,269,370

816,121 Deferred revenue (8,125,238)

(9,538,448)

(1,477,317)

(39,043,755)

(24,203,226)

(3,748,602) Advance from customers (5,183,719)

(2,191,085)

(339,356)

(7,757,920)

(6,444,631)

(998,146) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 76,631,257

36,992,871

5,729,466

(28,104,147)

52,388,512

8,113,947 Income tax payable (30,267,700)

(41,031,173)

(6,354,919)

(46,418,967)

(36,042,356)

(5,582,250) Unrecognized tax benefits (17,495,140)

15,757,387

2,440,508

(3,209,911)

21,399,858

3,314,416 Deferred rent (910,363)

11,168,115

1,729,721

4,151,399

15,403,018

2,385,624 Other long-term liabilities 4,624,768

3,352,037

519,164

17,619,297

14,233,448

2,204,480 Deferred taxes 1,599,014

11,269,091

1,745,360

(12,368,615)

18,689,560

2,894,644 Net cash provided by operating activities 58,259,867

44,614,339

6,909,881

9,873,091

42,903,196

6,644,859























Investing activities:





















Purchases of property and equipment (18,550,705)

(89,389,814)

(13,844,719)

(41,628,937)

(157,888,825)

(24,453,865) Purchases of intangible assets (9,075)

-

-

(9,075)

-

- Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 11,125

-

-

11,125

-

- Payment for acquisition of minority equity -

-

-

-

(868,388)

(134,496) Acquisitions, net of cash received (1,255,807)

(119,469,020)

(18,503,395)

(1,255,807)

(173,128,625)

(26,814,209) Collection of acquisition advances 35,440,000

9,148,000

1,416,845

35,440,000

10,148,000

1,571,725 Advances for purchases of property and equipment



(170,426,363)

(26,395,682)





(204,889,383)

(31,733,325) Purchases of short-term investments (46,420,027)

(73,361,955)

(11,362,320)

(147,690,027)

(138,286,310)

(21,417,822) Proceeds from short-term investments 3,567,419

133,185,790

20,627,852

398,634,105

356,735,030

55,251,220 Proceeds from sales of long-term time deposits -

-

-

-

50,000,000

7,744,015 Increase of long-term time deposits -

-

-

(30,000,000)

(130,000,000)

(20,134,436) Proceeds from disposal of equity securities and

dividends received from equity securities 2,540,418

211,307,112

32,727,304

2,540,418

211,307,112

32,727,304 Proceeds from disposal of euqity method investments 6,380,000

-

-

6,380,000

-

- Loan to related parties (19,850,000)

(53,467,680)

(8,281,090)

(185,366,500)

(231,745,560)

(35,892,818) Repayment from related parties 20,639,679

1,250,000

193,600

186,156,179

148,665,500

23,025,354 Loan to third parties (1,200,000)

(9,000,000)

(1,393,922)

(3,200,000)

(10,500,000)

(1,626,243) Repayment of loan from third parties -

46,500,000

7,201,933

-

46,500,000

7,201,933 Loan to franchisees (47,721,778)

(269,415,292)

(41,727,115)

(146,451,778)

(460,435,294)

(71,312,346) Repayment from franchisees 20,199,572

140,599,873

21,776,147

35,215,035

183,674,199

28,447,511 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (46,229,179)

(242,539,349)

(37,564,562)

108,774,738

(500,712,544)

(77,550,498)























Financing activities:





















Loan from non-controlling interest -

-

-

-

2,792,853

432,558 Proceeds from short-term borrowings -

10,000,000

1,548,803

10,000,000

140,000,000

21,683,239 Capital contribution from noncontrolling interest holders 2,978,387

3,740,000

579,252

3,378,387

7,031,000

1,088,963 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,978,387

13,740,000

2,128,055

13,378,387

149,823,853

23,204,760























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,167,214

(1,804,220)

(279,437)

592,196

(1,395,088)

(216,071) Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,176,289

(185,989,230)

(28,806,063)

132,618,412

(309,380,583)

(47,916,950) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 458,602,346

510,336,756

79,041,098

342,160,223

633,728,109

98,151,985 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 474,778,635

324,347,526

50,235,035

474,778,635

324,347,526

50,235,035

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 93,720,619

80,263,533

12,431,238

79,585,597

146,288,250

22,657,165























Deduct:





















Other operating income 1,762,982

2,181,186

337,823

19,093,913

20,053,589

3,105,905 Interest income and other, net 14,107,924

14,151,551

2,191,796

24,721,184

29,282,647

4,535,304 Gains from investment in equity securities 42,534,583

16,149,045

2,501,169

42,534,583

43,873,336

6,795,114 Share of gains in equity investees, net of tax 553,487

84,331

13,061

948,331

463,897

71,848























Add:





















Other operating expenses 41,123

2,752,734

426,344

1,198,272

4,146,290

642,179 Income tax expense 24,399,003

35,332,983

5,472,382

30,576,563

70,539,794

10,925,223 Interest expense 1,727,991

4,089,714

633,416

2,738,246

7,477,925

1,158,183 Depreciation and amortization 16,339,200

21,363,445

3,308,776

32,005,845

40,437,845

6,263,025 Losses from investment in equity securities -

-

-

55,174,918

-

- Adjusted EBITDA(Non-GAAP) 77,268,960

111,236,296

17,228,308

114,213,988

175,216,635

27,137,601

























Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 93,720,619

80,263,533

12,431,238

79,585,597

146,288,250

22,657,165























Deduct:





















Government subsidies (net of 25% tax) 779,513

843,954

130,712

13,212,085

11,134,872

1,724,572 Gains from investment in equity securities (net

of 25% tax) 31,900,937

12,111,784

1,875,876

31,900,937

32,905,002

5,096,336























Add:





















Share-based compensation -

529,166

81,957

232,558

1,307,865

202,562 Losses from investments in equity securities (net

of 25% tax) -

-

-

41,381,189

-

- One-time fees and expense



11,033,914

1,708,936

-

14,707,304

2,277,871 Asset impairment/Accrued bad debt 9,501,082





-

9,501,082

4,523,574

700,612 Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution 4,089,529

-

-

8,089,529

-

- Core net income(Non-GAAP) 74,630,780

78,870,874

12,215,543

93,676,933

122,787,119

19,017,303























Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.72

0.77

0.12

0.91

1.19

0.18 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.72

0.77

0.12

0.91

1.19

0.18

Operational Data



2020 Q2 2021 Q2 Total hotels in operation: 4,064 4,542 Leased-and-owned hotels 35 63 Franchised hotels 4,029 4,479 Total hotel rooms in operation 296,307 328,773 Leased-and-owned hotels 4,359 7,229 Franchised hotels 291,948 321,544 Number of cities 342 358













Quarter Ended 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



Leased-and-owned hotels 46.5% 72.9% Franchised hotels 63.7% 78.8% Blended 63.4% 78.6% Average daily rate (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 173 219 Franchised hotels 142 169 Blended 142 171 RevPAR (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 80 160 Franchised hotels 90 133 Blended 90 134



Number of Hotels in Operation Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation

2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 Luxury 21 28 4,388 5,821 Argyle 21 28 4,388 5,821 Mid-to-up-scale 296 423 26,682 38,704 GreenTree Eastern 118 170 12,509 18,155 Deepsleep Hotel 2 5 161 356 Gem 32 39 2,896 3,605 Gya 28 50 2,348 4,212 Vx 28 52 2,260 4,520 Ausotel 11 14 1,521 1,877 Urban Garden and others[1] 77 93 4,987 5,979 Mid-scale 2,610 2,917 212,674 231,105 GreenTree Inn 2,047 2,158 173,519 179,790 GT Alliance 316 508 24,176 35,937 GreenTree Apartment 10 15 488 1,058 Vatica 124 115 9,026 8,386 City 118 Selected and others[1] 113 121 5,465 5,934 Economy hotels 1,139 1,174 52,563 53,143 Shell 574 617 25,017 26,714 City 118 and others[1] 565 557 27,546 26,429 Total 4,066 4,542 296,307 328,773

