Hightower Honored on Inc. Magazine's Inaugural List of America's 250 Best-Led Companies Selected from a pool of more than 10,000 companies, Hightower is recognized for excellence in performance, value creation, market penetration, customer engagement, talent and leadership

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower has ranked #134 on Inc. magazine's 2021 list of Best-Led Companies, a new ranking of the top 250 public and private companies in the United States that stand out for management excellence. Selected from a pool of more than 10,000 firms, the Inc. Best-Led Companies list recognizes leadership excellence in middle-market companies with annual revenue between $50 million and $2 billion.

"It's a distinct honor to see Hightower recognized by Inc. for our success in building a high-impact organization wholly dedicated to empowering our financial advisors, their clients and their families. We are thrilled to appear alongside some of the most noteworthy and innovative companies in the U.S. on this distinguished list," said Hightower Chairman & CEO Bob Oros. "I would like to personally thank everyone at Hightower for their energy, collaboration and commitment to our mission of helping clients achieve 'well-th' in all aspects of their lives. I couldn't be prouder of all that we have accomplished."

Inc.'s analysis looked at 14 different points of comparison in the categories of performance and value creation, market penetration and customer engagement, talent and leadership team, utilizing 1.3 million data points.

In addition to the Inc. Best-Led Companies award, Hightower also ranked #2 on this year's Barron's Top RIA firms. Mid-year 2021, the company crossed a major milestone of $100 billion in assets under management (AUM); as of Sept. 30, 2021, AUM was $104.1 billion. Hightower has 119 advisory businesses in 34 states and the District of Columbia.

Hightower is continuously seeking ways to build value through employee engagement and talent-development initiatives such as management training and leadership programs. Earlier this month, the firm introduced an innovative new hybrid workplace model, HIGHflex, which provides employees with the flexibility to work remotely several days a week, flexibility in taking paid time off, expanded parental leave and the opportunity to work from anywhere for four weeks out of every year.

In the last two years, the firm has attracted high-profile executives, including Chief Growth Officer Scott Holsopple, Chief Investment Strategist Stephanie Link, Chief Administrative and Legal Officer Scot Kees, Chief Financial Officer Dan Watanapongse and Managing Director and Head of Marketing Meghan McCartan, adding to an already strong bench.

Hightower's dealmaking and growth capabilities have been recognized by numerous industry awards this last year. Hightower won in multiple categories of WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards and ThinkAdvisor's Luminary Awards for the Hightower Center for Leadership, a training program for the next generation of Hightower advisory business leaders, and its Chief Growth Officer Scott Holsopple's work leading M&A activity. Earlier this year, Hightower was awarded Aite Group's 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for its sales enablement/prospecting tool Engage.

Hightower advisors have appeared this year on Barron's lists of the Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors, Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 100 Women Financial Advisors and Top 1200 Advisors by State; Forbes' 2021 lists of America's Top Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, Top Women Financial Advisors and Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors; Working Mother's list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms; and InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40 List.

View the full Inc. Best-Led Companies list here: https://www.inc.com/best-led-companies/2021.

About Hightower:

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

