Monte Nido & Affiliates Expands Adolescent Residential Eating Disorder Programming in Houston, TX

CONROE, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, a leading national provider of eating disorder treatment for over twenty-five years, announces expansion of their residential eating disorder program in Conroe, TX, just north of Houston. Having opened in 2019, Clementine The Woodlands currently provides the highest level of medical and psychiatric oversight within the comforts of a home for adolescent girls between the ages of 11 and 17 with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise addiction. Clementine The Woodlands will continue to offer gender-specific care in the current residence, while a separate residence on the eleven-acre campus will provide treatment for all genders starting in late 2021.

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness and early intervention can be a key factor in recovery. By expanding access to treatment for adolescents of all genders those in need of early intervention will have a greater chance of recovery. "With the rise of adolescent eating disorders - particularly due to the pandemic - we have expanded care so that more teens can receive proper treatment," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "By expanding our Clementine programming in The Woodlands to all genders, we achieve our mission to help more people realize their healthy selves."

Treatment at Clementine The Woodlands is integrated with personalized and evidence-based medical, psychiatric, clinical, and nutritional care, as well as 24-hour nursing and comprehensive academic and family support. "We have designed our model to meet the specific developmental needs of adolescents," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "We provide personalized treatment which incorporates evidenced-based modalities, backed by research outcomes that demonstrate the efficacy of our care."

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's leading eating disorder treatment providers, offering inpatient, residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates forty-four programs in thirteen states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

