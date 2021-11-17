Global Cord Blood Corporation to Report Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on November 26, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) (the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, after the U.S. market close.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 26, 2021 to discuss its financial performance and give a brief overview of the Company's recent developments, followed by a question-and-answer session. Interested parties can access the audio webcast through the Company's IR website at http://ir.globalcordbloodcorp.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible two hours after the conference call and available for 7 days at the same URL as above. Listeners can also access the call by dialing 1-855-824-5644 or 1-646-722-4977, for US callers, or +852-3027-6500, for Hong Kong callers, access code: 14958969#.

Please dial in ten minutes prior to the conference call to ensure proper connection, and be prepared to provide your name and company name to the operator.

Supplemental financial information referenced in the conference call and the second quarter fiscal 2022 earnings press release will be available at http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com, in the section titled "Investor Center/Press Release", after 4:16 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, and in the Company's Report on Form 6-K for the month of November 2021, available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

About Global Cord Blood Corporation

Global Cord Blood Corporation is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China in terms of geographical coverage and the only cord blood banking operator with multiple licenses. Global Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com.

