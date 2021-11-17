Guidehouse Insights Estimates Unmanned Cargo Aircraft Market Will Surpass $1 Billion by 2030

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses the global market for unmanned cargo aircraft (UCA), including technologies, market drivers, and challenges through 2030.

Drone delivery of packages, whether they contain coffee or lifesaving medications, has become a disruptive technology for remote and last-mile delivery. Factors driving the development of UCA range from reductions in delivery time, use of ground-based delivery vehicles, and operating costs. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the UCA market is expected to grow significantly by 2030, with revenue surpassing $1.2 billion annually for the purchase of delivery drones.

"Drone manufacturers of all sizes are investing heavily in both aircraft and flight software," says Christian Albertson, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "The UCA industry is making significant investments to increase battery and motor technology, expanding the flight envelope of these aircraft and increasing their capabilities in their intended roles."

Although the market for UCA deliveries capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) is growing, challenges are numerous. Issues of range, limited payload capability, and government regulations are all factors affecting the feasibility of drone deliveries, according to the report.

The report, VTOL and Drone Delivery, provides an assessment of the global market for UCA, including technologies, market drivers, and challenges through 2030. Delivery drone technology evaluations in this report include segmentation by region, size, and UCA configuration. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

