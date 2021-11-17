IDX Adds Password Manager with Military-Grade Security to Privacy Platform

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IDX, the leading privacy platform and data breach services provider, announced the addition of a password manager with military-grade security to its flagship privacy protection platform, IDX Privacy. Launched in October 2020, IDX Privacy is designed to empower individuals to take back control of their digital privacy and help in protecting them from identity risks online.

"It's essential that our product continues to evolve as privacy risks grow. There has been such a steady rise in data breaches this year, and with the IDX Privacy platform now including a password manager, enterprises can ensure that their employees and customers are protected with the most comprehensive digital privacy platform available," said Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX.

In a recent study by HYPR, 500 survey participants shared that only 30% use password managers, 65% rely on a digital or physical list to remember, and 72% use the same password for every account, further opening themselves up to personal privacy vulnerabilities and concerns. With the addition of an integrated password manager, the IDX Platform will proactively lower risks of privacy compromise and reduce ongoing use of compromised passwords by users.

"This integration of a cloud-based password manager highlights our vision to provide the most comprehensive and easy-to-use privacy platform," said Brent VanLoo, CTO at IDX. "Instead of buying high priced, non-integrated privacy products from multiple vendors, we integrate best-of-breed services, like our VPN, tracker and ad blockers, and now our password manager, and provide a score to measure privacy risk, all on one platform. IDX is able to offer our customers the most complete privacy solution, carefully tailored to address the risks that concern their employees, customers, or members."

Strong encryption and zero-knowledge architecture are the foundation of the password manager's security model. Unlike device installed or browser-based password managers, like Chrome and Apple Keychain, we don't store passwords on the device but instead in our military-grade password vault, making it impossible for a bad actor ever to view passwords. It also integrates with the IDX Password Detective service providing real-time scans to identify and help change passwords that have been hacked and made available on the dark web.

IDX Privacy, with its new password manager, is available immediately to our enterprise customers, as well as consumers, with support for Macs, PCs, iOS and Android devices. To learn more about IDX Privacy or to get a quote for providing the platform to protect the privacy of your employees, customers, or members, visit https://www.idx.us/idx-privacy .

About IDX:

IDX is the only privacy company built for agility in the digital age. Thousands of organizations trust their privacy platform to empower consumers to take back control of their privacy with their identity and privacy protection products. As the nation's largest provider of data breach response services, IDX is trusted by government and enterprise customers, as well as employee benefits and strategic partners, to protect more than 40 million consumers.

