New Data Identifies Opportunity for Payers and Providers to Improve Diabetes Patient Care Through Enrollment in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Programs Survey finds only 18% of people with diabetes have monitors equipped for RPM

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter , the leader in cellular-enabled remote patient monitoring (RPM) data and devices, today announced new survey findings revealing that only 18% of respondents' glucose monitors are enabled to share data directly to their providers (via Bluetooth or cellular connections). Of those patients who have data sharing monitors, only 55% confirmed their results are actively being reviewed with their physician or care provider.

Smart Meter (PRNewsfoto/Smart Meter)

According to the CDC , about 1 in 10 Americans have diabetes (more than 34 million), and approximately 90-95% of them have type 2 diabetes. While diabetes can be managed, if not monitored and effectively controlled, it can have a negative impact for individual patients and puts strain on the entire healthcare system. In fact, the ADA estimates the cost of diagnosed diabetes in America at $327 billion.

Recently, providers and payers have realized the significant benefits of remote patient monitoring – which allows them to receive patients' blood glucose readings between visits directly from his/her glucose meter. Instead of only seeing a snapshot of their diabetes patients' health and readings which they remember to record or upload, physicians can make recommendations based on accurate and real-time data as needed.

"In recent years, it's been proven that digitally connecting patients to their doctors between visits improves care and outcomes," said Casey Pittock, CEO, Smart Meter. "This survey reinforces that while usage of remote patient monitoring is trending in the right direction, it is critically underutilized and offers healthcare providers and their patients an opportunity to better manage diabetes."

While there are tech-enabled solutions available, the awareness and education about its benefits is still low. In fact, 45% of survey respondents have never heard of RPM.

Those who have heard of RPM programs overall feel it would help them better manage their diabetes and increase testing frequency.

35% of respondents feel that an RPM program would help them better manage their diabetes between office visits

More than 75% indicated that they would test the same or more often if they knew their results were being sent directly to their healthcare provider

"The best part of remote patient monitoring is there are options available which add no additional effort for patients and an uninterrupted experience for providers," explained Dr. Bill Lewis, a national telemedicine consultant and prior Chair of the Telemedicine Accreditation Committee. "I've seen first-hand the cost savings to payers, increased reimbursements to providers and improved outcomes for patients – truly a win, win, win situation. The technology is available but is vastly underutilized. We use cellular technology throughout the day for social interaction and games, let's put it to use to improve the lives of those living with diabetes."

The survey collected data from more than 200 consumers with type 2 diabetes who test their blood sugars at least once per day. For full survey findings, visit: https://smartmeterrpm.com/wp-content/uploads/Smart-Meter-National-Diabetes-Month-Survey.pdf

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the leading supplier of cellular-enabled virtual care technologies including the iGlucose, iBloodPressure, iScale, SmartRPM cloud platform, data, and services. Smart Meter's remote patient monitoring solutions are recognized as the standard for the RPM industry and are regarded for their high patient retention and satisfaction. The unique combination of reliable health data, patient-friendly devices, and platform integrations enable and enhance RPM, CCM, Employee Wellness, Population Health, and Telehealth programs for more than 300 RPM distribution partners across the United States. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com

Media Contact:

Alyson Kuritz

alyson@0to5.com

(908) 892-7149

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smart Meter, LLC