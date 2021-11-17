Pearl Milling Company Announces 2021 P.E.A.R.L. Pledge Grant Recipients

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Milling Company, the 132-year old pancake mix and syrup brand previously found under the Aunt Jemima name, today announced the 2021 recipients of its community funding initiative, P.E.A.R.L. Pledge . With a purpose rooted in inspiring moments of joy at the breakfast table and in communities it serves, Pearl Milling Company launched P.E.A.R.L. Pledge as a way to assist 501c (3) organizations working to empower Black women and girls across the country. In its inaugural year, Pearl Milling Company selected 14 organizations to receive grants ranging from $25,000 to $100,000 to help fund programs that support the P.E.A.R.L. Pledge mission.

2021 P.E.A.R.L. Pledge Grant Recipients

"As we continue Pearl Milling Company's rebranding journey, we want to ensure we're showing up for our consumers and helping to create moments of joy in their lives in more impactful ways," said Michelle McAlister, Senior Director of Marketing. "The P.E.A.R.L. Pledge program champions the success of Black women and girls by focusing on the pillars of Prosperity, Empowerment, Access, Representation and Leadership. We are proud to support these amazing organizations as they help drive positive change in their communities."

Pearl Milling Company launched the P.E.A.R.L. Pledge program May 27 with a call for nominations and applications from 501c (3) organizations in communities across the country. With missions ranging from mental health advocacy to closing food inequality gaps, this year's grant recipients demonstrated a focus on multiple P.E.A.R.L. Pledge pillars through their inspiring work. Learn more about this year's P.E.A.R.L. Pledge recipients in the links below:

Pearl Milling Company worked with an Advisory Council comprised of influential women and industry thought leaders who have a personal interest in uplifting Black women and girls to help identify the 2021 P.E.A.R.L. Pledge grant recipients. They are:

Renae Bluitt , a filmmaker, podcaster and storyteller committed to centering and celebrating Black women. She channeled this passion into creating and executive producing her documentary, She Did That.

Eunique Jones Gibson , a creative visionary, cultural architect, and social activist who develops award-winning campaigns and products that ignite conversation, introspection, and social change. Among her most notable campaigns is "Because of Them We Can."

Valeisha Butterfield Jones , an award-winning global business leader with more than 20 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies. She focuses on building more inclusivity for underrepresented communities at the intersections of technology, entertainment, and politics.

Elisa Camahort Page , an author, activist, entrepreneur, and consultant best known as the co-founder and COO of the global women's media company BlogHer. She also co-authored Road Map for Revolutionaries: Resistance, Activism, and Advocacy for All , a best-selling book about everyday activism.

Millie Peartree , a world-renowned chef, TV personality, restaurateur, and philanthropist who founded Full Heart Full Bellies, a charity that started in COVID-19 by providing meals for families in New York's Bronx community and continues to drive change by organizing food, information, and support drives to end food poverty.

"As someone who is deeply invested in amplifying and creating opportunities for the Black community, especially for Black women and girls, it was refreshing to see Pearl Milling Company create an initiative that supports amazing work already being done by nonprofit organizations across the country," said Eunique Jones Gibson, a P.E.A.R.L. Pledge advisor. "The dedication and passion of these organizations is inspiring, and I can't wait to see what they'll accomplish with the P.E.A.R.L. Pledge grant."

As an extension of PepsiCo's Racial Equality Journey efforts, P.E.A.R.L. Pledge adds to PepsiCo's community investment, which together with The PepsiCo Foundation, includes providing $6.5 million in community impact grants, $25 million to provide scholarship support for Black students, and creating pathways to high-quality careers through the Pathways to Readiness and Empowerment Program. In 2020, PepsiCo announced it will invest more than $400 million over five years focused on increasing Black representation at PepsiCo, supporting Black-owned businesses, and uplifting Black communities in the U.S.

The 2022 P.E.A.R.L. Pledge grant program details and entry dates will be announced in early 2022. For more information about P.E.A.R.L. Pledge, visit www.pearlmillingcompany.com/pearlpledge and follow Pearl Milling Company on social media at www.facebook.com/pearlmillingcompany and www.instagram.com/pearlmillingcompany/ .

