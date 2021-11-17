Princess Cruises Launches "The Cyber Event" for Holiday Shoppers Seeking Black Friday & Cyber Monday Travel Deals Receive Up to $200 Onboard Spending Money plus 50% Off Deposits on Cruises and Cruisetours Departing March 2022 & Beyond

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, give the gift of a real vacation traveling on a Princess cruise, a floating resort with 24-hour room service, casino, entertainment and no cooking or cleaning required. Travelers can take advantage of "The Cyber Event," featuring Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, to must-see destinations around the world.

Available now through November 30, 2021, guests booking cruises and cruisetours departing March 2022 and beyond receive up to $200 in onboard spending money per stateroom ($50 per guest) with 50 percent off deposits when booking. "The Cyber Event" offer is also combinable with Princess Plus – which includes a premier beverage package + service charge, unlimited Wi-Fi and crew appreciation paid on your behalf ($95 per day value for only $40) – and Princess Savers cruise fares.

Shoppers can choose from cruise vacations to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, California Coast, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring the world-class dining and entertainment Princess is renowned for, all elevated with the Princess MedallionClass Experience. On all Princess ships, it begins with the Medallion™, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

"The Cyber Event" cruises and cruisetours sale starts at 12 am PST on Nov. 17, 2021 and runs through 11:59 p.m. PST on Nov. 30, 2021, and is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older.

Princess Cruises sailings are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. All vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically-observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation on all Princess sailings.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

For the latest Princess COVID-19 health protocols, please visit https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cruise-health/covid-19-guest-protocols/.

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion , the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

