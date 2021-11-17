Rails-to-Trails Conservancy Invests Over $300,000 to Support Community-Driven Efforts to Connect People and Places by Trail Funding supports 45 grants across 16 states, with a focus on projects that engage communities and establish equitable access to trails

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC) today announced that it has awarded a combined $308,500 in grant funding to 45 projects across 16 states, with a goal of investing in community-led efforts to create more opportunities for people to connect with trails in their neighborhoods—either through activities and events, or through improved, connected trail infrastructure.

People using the Oak Leaf Trail in Milwaukee, which is part of Southeast Wisconsin's developing 700-mile regional trail network, Route of the Badger. Rails-to-Trails Conservancy announced combined $308,500 in grants to 45 organizations in 16 states to help connect trail networks like Route of the Badger and to create equitable access to trails and outdoor spaces nationwide. Photo Front Room Media, courtesy Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.

Trails have the power to transform communities, creating joyful, vibrant public spaces that are equitable and inclusive.

"At RTC, we believe that trails have the power to transform communities and create joyful, vibrant public spaces that are equitable and inclusive," said Liz Thorstensen, RTC's vice president of trail development. "These grants are an intentional investment in the partners and people who are working on the ground—in their neighborhoods and in their states—to establish the programming and the infrastructure necessary to invite everyone living in a community to enjoy their trails. Our partners are leading the way to a future where trails connect everyone, everywhere."

RTC's Trail Grant Program emphasizes strategic investments that support significant regional and community trail development goals—often providing funding for projects that are small in scope and scale and can be hard to finance within traditional funding streams. These projects are essential to building, maintaining and managing the trails that communities rely upon for recreation, transportation and economic vitality.

The current grant cycle prioritized investment in RTC's flagship initiatives. The grants fund projects and partners who are working to advance trail network development as part of RTC's TrailNation™ portfolio, which is designed to establish model trail networks across the country to prove what is possible when you equitably connect people and places by trail. Grants also fund those working to connect the Great American Rail-Trail™, the nation's first entirely bikeable cross-country trail, which will one day link Washington, D.C., and Washington State.

"Across the country, demand for safe places to walk, bike and be active has surged these past few years. We need to bring intention and focus to ensure that investments are being made in ways that are responsive to demand while also dismantling inequities in access to the outdoors," said Thorstensen. "These grants are a commitment to the importance that RTC places on working with local partners to connect residents to the benefits that trails deliver."

RTC's most recent grant investments underscore the power of building strong coalitions to engage communities, activate trails so that people who live in a community feel welcome in the space, and foster the collaboration needed to advance trail-network development efforts that increase access to safe places to walk, bike and be active nationwide.

Investments, listed below by regional trail network project, include:

Baltimore Greenway Trails Network : $41,000 to support nine partners in designing programming and events that inspire neighborhoods to connect with each other and enjoy the benefits of trails, walking and biking throughout the city. to support nine partners in designing programming and events that inspire neighborhoods to connect with each other and enjoy the benefits of trails, walking and biking throughout the city.

Bay Area Trails Collaborative: $25,000 to support three organizations in increasing community awareness of, and engagement with, the 2,700-mile developing trail network connecting the region's diverse attractions, recreational options and communities. to support three organizations in increasing community awareness of, and engagement with, the 2,700-mile developing trail network connecting the region's diverse attractions, recreational options and communities.

Capital Trails Coalition : $22,500 for four local organizations across the D.C. region activating and empowering people to enjoy the benefits of walking, biking and trails through local events and activities designed to show how connected trails can impact communities. for four local organizations across the D.C. region activating and empowering people to enjoy the benefits of walking, biking and trails through local events and activities designed to show how connected trails can impact communities.

Caracara Trails : $20,000 to support programming led by The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) School of Public Health Brownsville and Tu Salud ¡Si Cuenta! that encourages families and communities across the Lower Rio Grande Valley region in south Texas to be active outside. to support programming led by The(UTHealth) School of Public Health Brownsville and¡Si Cuenta! that encourages families and communities across the Lower Rio Grande Valley region in southto be active outside.

Circuit Trails : $25,000 to increase awareness of and neighborhood engagement around the developing Richmond Industrial Trail, which will provide a new connection to the 800-mile regional Circuit Trails network in greater Philadelphia . to increase awareness of and neighborhood engagement around the developing Richmond Industrial Trail, which will provide a new connection to the 800-mile regional Circuit Trails network in greater

Great American Rail-Trail : $50,000 in support of eight projects to advance trail development for the 3,700-mile route that will connect across 12 states and Washington, D.C. in support of eight projects to advance trail development for the 3,700-mile route that will connect across 12 states and

Industrial Heartland Trails Coalition : $25,000 to two organizations working to connect critical trail gaps in Ohio and West Virginia on a 1,500-mile interstate trail network that centers around Pittsburgh . to two organizations working to connect critical trail gaps inandon a 1,500-mile interstate trail network that centers around

Miami Loop : $20,000 to seven local groups who are connecting communities and tourist attractions to unlock the benefits of the region's trails for residents. to seven local groups who are connecting communities and tourist attractions to unlock the benefits of the region's trails for residents.

New England Rail-Trail Network : $45,000 to advance interstate trail connections between New Hampshire and Massachusetts , enhancing regional economic and tourism opportunities. to advance interstate trail connections betweenand, enhancing regional economic and tourism opportunities.

Route of the Badger: $35,000 to support community-based organizations working in the Milwaukee area to address the diverse needs of communities and unlock the benefits that access to trails and the outdoors can deliver. to support community-based organizations working in thearea to address the diverse needs of communities and unlock the benefits that access to trails and the outdoors can deliver.

Since 2008, RTC has distributed $2,373,320 in trail development grants. For a list of all grant recipients, visit railstotrails.org/grants. To learn more about TrailNation, visit railstotrails.org/trailnation. To learn more about the Great American Rail-Trail, visit railstotrails.org/greatamericanrailtrail.

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is the nation's largest trails organization—with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong—dedicated to building a nation connected by trails, reimagining public spaces to create safe ways for everyone to walk, bike and be active outdoors. Connect with RTC at railstotrails.org and @railstotrails on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

