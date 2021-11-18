ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Multi Heater Project for Major National Refiner

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today announced that it has received a purchase order from a Fortune 500 national refiner in connection with the first phase of the project to retrofit two process heaters with eight ClearSign Core™ burners each to be installed in their Midwest refinery.

The project consists of three phases. The first is the receipt of the purchase order, which includes the fabrication and demonstration of a single burner. The second phase is planned to be an order for the remaining seven burners to complete the first heater. The anticipated third and final stage will be an eight burner order for the second heater.

"We are proud to announce the start of this multi heater project comprised of a total of sixteen ClearSign Core burners," said Jim Deller, Ph. D, CEO of ClearSign. "While this our largest process burner project to date, and also our first order from this major USA refiner, what is also encouraging is that this customer was driven to our solution to increase the process throughput of these heaters while also being able to benefit from our best in class NOx emissions reduction. We are pleased to see our technology become more recognized and known in the prominent companies of the industry, and continue to look forward to its ongoing adoption, and the benefits we can provide for refining productivity and reduced air borne emissions."

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully install our burners in HollyFrontier's Kansas refinery and complete the anticipated project, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

