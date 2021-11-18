Global Gamer SypherPK Announces "Dreams" Collection Drop from Signature Apparel Line Metal Umbrella

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon the unprecedented momentum from the first collection, "Too Young to Worry", Metal Umbrella has dropped their fresh "Dreams" collection, just in time for holiday shopping. Developed to inspire gamers and influencers who share a passion for being rule breakers and risk takers, the ethereal vibe captured in the line's color pallet is gender neutral while statement making. The "Dreams" collection features tees, hoodies, long sleeve shirts, joggers, and hats, plus a limited edition puffer jacket and two limited edition tees. These wardrobe staples are available for purchase exclusively online in sizes XXS- 3XL. Shop the "Dreams" Collection by Metal Umbrella HERE.

"The "Dreams" collection is Metal Umbrella's way of saying if you dream it, you can achieve it. We want to drive our fans to chase their dreams, work towards their goals, and crush their deepest fears." – SypherPK, Creator, Metal Umbrella

About SypherPK:

SypherPK, aka Ali Hassan, is a professional gamer, streamer, YouTuber and online personality based in Austin, Texas. Recognized for his cross-market and wide-reaching audience appeal, he is one of the most popular faces in the gaming industry. Sypher is most notably known for his educational gameplay on Fortnite, focused on teaching tips and tricks. He is revered for his insightful take on game-winning strategies. The SypherPK YouTube Channel was launched in 2011, and features pro-level Fortnite gameplay videos. Additionally, SypherPK launched Oni Studios this year, as a visionary resource designed to empower creators in the gaming space, transforming their brands into empires.

Learn More + Connect:

SypherPK | Twitch | Twitter |Instagram |Facebook | Discord

###

Contact: Paula Steurer

Sterling Public Relations

Direct: 949. 200. 6566

Paula@SterlingPublicRelationsOC.com

View original content:

SOURCE SypherPK