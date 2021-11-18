Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.  The dividend is payable on January 5, 2022.

Graphic Packaging International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Graphic Packaging Holding Compa)
Graphic Packaging International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Graphic Packaging Holding Compa)

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graphic-packaging-holding-company-declares-quarterly-dividend-301428636.html

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.