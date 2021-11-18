LA Auto Show Returns Nov. 19-28 With First-Time & Fan-Favorite Exhibitions

Attendees Will Experience Impressive Vehicle Displays, Aftermarket Accessories, Ride and Drive Opportunities, a Life-Sized Barbie Car, and More!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show®), the leading automotive and lifestyle in-person event, returns after a two-year hiatus, inviting auto show enthusiasts to experience fan-favorite displays plus a whole new crop of exciting exhibitors across the Los Angeles Convention Center. First-time exhibitors will offer attendees an exciting opportunity to see dynamic new interpretations of vehicle design and creation. From Barbie to BREMACH to ElectraMeccanica to MOLNAR, these electrifying new vehicle exhibitors will showcase how to turn car dreams into a reality.

"The LA Auto Show is jam-packed with exhibitions and displays, celebrating Los Angeles' unique transportation style and culture," said Lisa Kaz, owner and CEO, LA Auto Show. "This is the only time people can see a three-wheeled EV vehicle, an electric flying car concept, customized exotics, pet adoptions and even a life-size version of the Barbie® EXTRA car, all in one location."

This year's LA Auto Show features first-time exhibitors across the Los Angeles Convention Center including:

Barbie (West Atrium): Barbie is going the extra mile in debuting her new set of wheels at the LA Auto Show! A life-size version of the Barbie EXTRA car will be on display, showcasing all the bells and whistles that make her new ride slay.

BREMACH (South Atrium): Offering special edition 4x4 vehicles, co-developed with international OEM partner Sollers/UAZ, BREMACH delivers unmatched price and performance value.

Cobera (West Atrium): From the teams behind the Corvus Racer Red Bull for the Red Bull Race Series and Breitling aerobatic aircraft, the Cobera C300 is designed and built to aero-nautical grade materials and standards.

EdisonFuture (West Atrium): A new way to EV, EdisonFuture's light-duty electric vehicles are built for a responsible and sustainable future.

ElectraMeccanica (West Atrium): The one-seat, three-wheel SOLO EV offers 100 miles per charge on a standard outlet while eliminating wasted space on every journey.

Imperium Motor Co. (South Atrium): With a line-up including e-bikes, e-Scooters, Low Speed ZEVs, Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Commercial Trucks and Urban Busses, Imperium Motor Co.'s mission is to transform the way the world drives.

MOLNAR (South Terrace): Visit the MOLNAR flying race car display to view the new MOLNAR "Streetwing" electric flying car concept, and the new Molnar GT Gyrocycle.

SONDORS (South Atrium): From head-turning electric bikes to an industry-buzzing Metacycle, to the innovative Model SONDORS EV – all SONDORS are designed and engineered from the ground up.

Additional family friendly on-site exhibitions and activities include:

"The Garage" (Under South Hall): Where car culture lives and auto enthusiasts explore renowned tuners, customized rides, cool collectibles, and preferred aftermarket goods/services.

ArtCenter College of Design (South Terrace): ArtCenter will present live sketching demos and student work—including "Quiet Flight," a full-scale concept developed in partnership with Lincoln—as well as visits with well-known Transportation Design alumni who will informally discuss their career trajectories and latest projects.

DoVE Project (Breezeway): Dogs of Violence Exposed is a non-profit organization focused on supporting the end of the dog meat trade in S. Korea. Open on weekends only.

Outdoor Street Test Drives: Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, ElectraMeccanica, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Subaru and Wagoneer will feature an array of vehicles to step inside and experience first-hand across four outdoor test drive or ride areas.

Plus … Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach , EspoResto, EVgo, Kia Times Square New Year's Eve Numerals Tour, NextGen Foundation, Road & Track, Wagoneer, food trucks, and more!

Tickets are now on sale at laautoshow.com/tickets.

For additional information on AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, including media and industry credentials, please visit: www.AutoMobilityLA.com and www.LAAutoShow.com.

AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show will be operated in full accordance with all safety protocols required by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Vaccination cards or a negative COVID test within 72-hours of arriving onsite at the LA Convention Center along with masks will be required for entrance to the show. Free onsite rapid testing will be available to those who wish to test onsite. To learn more about LA Auto Show's safety protocols, please visit: https://laautoshow.com/health_and_safety/.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

