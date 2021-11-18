Veteran Automotive Executive Gordon Heidacker Named PureForge® CEO

PONTIAC, Mich., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureForge® is delighted to announce Gordon Heidacker is joining PureForge® as its Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Gordon Heidacker

"The Board of PureForge® enthusiastically supports Heidacker's appointment as CEO. His rich automotive industry background, track record, strategic thinking, and team-oriented leadership talent is impressive," says Douglas F. Wall, Chairman and Co-Founder of PureForge. "We're very excited to have Gordon as our new CEO."

Heidacker is an experienced automotive executive, having held senior-level positions at major OEMs in global procurement, strategic sourcing, supplier development, and global contract negotiations with significant experience in A&D, E&IP, metals, and transportation.

Heidacker's record of success includes:

Innovation and new Automotive Technologies,

Corporate Strategy,

Global Contracts Negotiation,

Partnership Development,

Private Equity,

Mergers and Acquisitions,

Market Analysis,

Valuation Support,

IP Management,

Corporate Governance,

Product Planning, Development, Manufacturing, and Scalability.

With more than 40 years of experience in the automotive industry, Heidacker led transformational change within the global automotive environment, including global powertrain contracts, alternative propulsion, hybrids, energy storage, and alternative propulsion product development.

Heidacker served as Executive Director – Powertrain and Electrical Procurement and Supply at Chrysler Group (now Stellantis). There he was responsible for $10 billion in annual purchases.

While at Chrysler, Heidacker had substantial influence and involvement in bringing several specialty vehicles to market, including the Dodge Ram, D segment vehicles, A/B small cars, Dodge Viper and the Plymouth Prowler. He also was princilple in the intial pioneering team to develop the domestic automotive industry's first all-aluminum vehicle, the Plymouth Prowler.

"I'm passionate about innovation and scaling PureForge's manufacturing process as well as creating a highly dynamic culture," said Heidacker. "For my entire 40+ year career, I have been given the opportunity to evaluate hundreds of innovations, and PureForge is one of a handful that is truly disruptive to the global automotive industry. It's an exciting time, and I'm looking forward to executing on our strategic plan."

PureForge® technology is a pioneer in the field of Physical Vapor Deposition ("PVD"). PureForge® owns the patent on Atomic-Forged® technology. This technology addresses many standard automotive industry issues, mainly brake wear with the trademark Brakes for Life TM.

