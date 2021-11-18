Wolters Kluwer Launches Data-Driven Enhancements to Arbitrator Tool within Kluwer Arbitration Practice Plus The enhancements equip legal professionals with comprehensive information to choose the right arbitrator

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced enhancements to the Arbitrator Tool and a new Relationship Assessment Tool within Kluwer Arbitration Practice Plus (KAPP). Integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning with Wolters Kluwer's arbitration expertise, the new features will provide arbitration professionals with valuable insights to assess arbitrators, properly advise their clients, and increase their rate of success.

Launched in December 2019, KAPP is a practical extension to Kluwer Arbitration, the world's leading research solution for international arbitration. The Arbitrator Tool within KAPP will provide data-driven information about arbitrators and their experience. Drawn from a wide range of sources – including appointment data from core international institutes and Wolters Kluwer's rich collection of international awards – the information will assist practitioners in selecting an arbitrator. Additionally, the Relationship Assessment Tool will allow users to research the connections of arbitrators, expert witnesses, counsel, tribunal secretaries and other stakeholders to uncover potential conflicts of interest. Together, these two data-driven features will empower arbitration professionals to find, compare, or challenge arbitrators, helping them to minimize involved risks.

"Choosing the right arbitrator for a case is an important and strategic decision, and due to confidentiality in commercial arbitration, it is hard for practitioners to assess potential conflicts of interest, current and past connections with other stakeholders, and other critical factors to get the full picture," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The new features for the Arbitrator Tool within KAPP will expand its capabilities to provide a full workflow solution for arbitration practitioners, empowering our customers to confidently advise their clients and drive to the best possible outcomes during the arbitral process."

"In today's world, access to objective, data-driven information is ever more critical for transparency and understanding, yet it often remains a challenge to obtain such reliable data," said Jan K. Schäfer, an arbitrator and Partner at King & Spalding, Frankfurt, head of dispute resolution in Germany. "The different tools developed by Wolters Kluwer are a timely and welcome contribution to enhance transparency in the field of international arbitration, allowing easy access to information that will help users make informed choices."

The new enhancements, combined with the Arbitrator Tool's existing functionalities – such as linking an arbitrator with related publications and awards – will give a comprehensive assessment of an arbitrator to match the merits of a particular case and discover potential conflicts of interest. In addition, the data provided on each arbitrator will support the credibility of self-reported information, such as experience with arbitral institutes and their rules, sector, applicable laws, or language.

