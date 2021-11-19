NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold is oftentimes associated with sophistication, elegance, value, quality, status and royalty. For us, #DineLikeanEmperor, is not just a hashtag, it's our Motto! We strive for excellence, offering a feast fit for Emperors and an impeccable service that has been perfectioned during our 40 years of experience. This year, our Thanksgiving offerings extend far beyond traditional American fare. Our executive chef Ahmet Kula, presents you with new dishes which have been infused with creativity and flair. The 24 Karat Gold Turkey, priced at $2500, will amaze diners, taking their celebrations to the next level.

24 Karat Gold Turkey – Thanksgiving at Empire Steak House

Pair the food you love with your wine of choice from our extensive list of over 400 premium selections and enjoy the beautiful surroundings and stunning ambience. Join our festivities and let's be Thankful Together!

Reservations for the Golden Turkey Experience can be made up to 3 days prior to Thanksgiving Day by calling 212 582 6900 | 212 586 9700 or emailing events@empiresteakhousenyc.com

Media Handles:

IG: empiresteakhouse_e50th

Facebook: Empire Steak House - 50th Street

Website: www.empiresteakhousenyc.com

Media contact:

Empire Steak House

events@empiresteakhousenyc.com

