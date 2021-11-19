ENTRE Institute Wins Prestigious Award at Funnel Hacking Live 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 25, 2021, ENTRE Institute – the leading online school for entrepreneurs – was honored to receive the prestigious "Two Comma Club C Award" ($50MM edition) at ClickFunnels annual event Funnel Hacking Live 2021. The award had only been given to less than 10 recipients prior to ENTRE Institute receiving the honor.

The ENTRE Institute Logo

ENTRE Institute received prestigious award at ClickFunnels' Funnel Hacking Live 2021 for making $50 Million+ in 2 years.

The three day in-person and virtual conference featured various professionals sharing their marketing and funnel building techniques for attendees to learn directly from the source on the best ways to scale their business.

"Online sales funnels are the future of business happening in the present," said ENTRE Institute Founder and Chief Visionary Officer (CVO) Jeff Lerner. "Our extraordinary growth has come through boldly embracing modern marketing methods (the same ones we teach our students) and daring to be unconventional. To be recognized with this award is an honor but being a testimony to the power of the methods we teach is the greatest honor."

The Two Comma Club 'C' award is a giant plaque which features four spots to place a disc; each representing the $25,000,000 made with online sales funnels. The award, given to ENTRE Institute Co-Founders Jeff Lerner and Adam Whiting by ClickFunnels' Co-Founders Russell Brunson and Todd Dickerson, recognizes the over $50,000,000 that ENTRE Institute made from online funnels alone in the 2 years since its founding.

Funnel Hacking Live 2021 took place in Orlando, Florida from September 22 – 25, 2021 and featured a variety of programming from ClickFunnels and their users, including lessons on how to most efficiently utilize sales funnels, how they work, the various types of funnels, how to fill the funnels with traffic, and how to use funnel builder software to create them. ClickFunnels is the largest funnel builder software platform on the market and largely credited with popularizing the term.

For more information on ENTRE Institute or to begin a course, visit www.entreinstitute.com.

ENTRE Institute Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Jeff Lerner with the ClickFunnels Award

