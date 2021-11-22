123swap finance closed the seed round on $210k 123swap, an all-in-one cross-chain platform, has reportedly raised $210k in a seed funding round

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 123swap received funding from a number of angel investors, including Becker Venture Capital and Steven Becker, as well as other notable investors such as Polygon (Matic) Technology and other firms, VCs and others.

CEO and Co-Founder of 123swap Tomas Ambrazas said, "We are really proud of what investors joined for the seed round as they saw our long-term business possibilities, etc. During this round we had many talks, with many VCs, Blockchains, Angels, and Companies. Some of them joined the private round as the seed round was closed already. I'm really proud of my team, who are working 24 hours and had integrated 9 Blockchains already and working hard to add much more. The public sale will be in December so my team can bring one of the best cross-chain bridges before that. Moreover, our investors are actively participating, advising, and bringing much-needed help to bring fuel for the 123swap launch."

123swap finance protocol aims to build:

One window place for crypto users for easy usage of any blockchain assets.

Make crypto assets work in various ways. Money should do more money. Stake, farm, mint NFT in any blockchain.

To provide a seamless user experience by allowing users to access the whole crypto market in one location while never compromising the security of their private keys.

What is 123swap finance platform:

The 123swap protocol is a decentralized financial ecosystem that facilitates peer-to-peer crypto-asset swapping. Bridge assets, NFT swaps and many more possibilities. All without the need for an intermediary. The platform promises to simplify the crypto trading method while decreasing slippage.

The 123swap platform provides a variety of DeFi options for blockchain assets across many blockchains

NFT Minting

Swapping

Staking

Yield Farming

The cross-chain value exchange mechanism enables platform users to conduct peer-to-peer transactions across any chain.

What 123swap finance created so far:

123swap finance protocol has implemented interoperability with heterogeneous chains including Ethereum, Fantom, Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain, HECO eco, OKEXChain, Moobeam, Harmony, Polygon and much more in the future like Bitcoin, Neo, Ontology, Elrond, Zilliqa, Arbitrum, Cosmos-SDK, XDAI, Optimism, Algorand, Cardano, Solana, Near and many many more.

123swap finance aggregate liquidity to allow users make swaps already.

