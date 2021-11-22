Kate del Castillo, Bela Bajaria, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Many More Industry Trailblazers Headline NALIP's Diverse Women in Media Forum

Diverse Women in Media Forum: "Our Stories to Own and Tell" Set Virtually For December 1-2

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) is set to host its 6th annual Diverse Women in Media Forum virtually, led by many of the top female trailblazers in the industry, it was announced today by NALIP Executive Director Ben Lopez.

This year's event will feature Bela Bajaria (Head of Global TV at Netflix), Kate del Castillo (Actress, Co-founder Cholawood Productions), Gloria Calderón Kellett (Creator of "With Love"), Carmen Cuba (Casting Director), Karen Horne (Senior Vice President Equity and Inclusion at WarnerMedia), LaToya Tonodeo (Actress "Power Book II: Ghost"), Marie Leguizamo (Managing Director, Banijay Mexico and U.S. Hispanic) and many more industry trailblazers.

"We are excited by the extraordinary slate of women executives who are providing leadership, mentorship, and opportunity across two days of programming for our DWIMF community of creators and professionals," said Karla Pita Loor, chair of NALIP's Board of Directors, "And it is thanks to the extraordinary outpouring of support from our industry partners for programs like DWIMF and NALIP's Narrative Short Film Incubator for Women of Color, that we are able to share this extraordinary program with anyone who wishes to join."

The Forum, which seeks to empower and help advance the careers of women through mentorship, guidance, and connections, will take place December 1st-2nd, 2021 fully online and complimentary for everyone who registers before November 28th on NALIP's virtual platform www.diversewomeninmedia.org . The 2021 virtual edition will have incredible special speakers, mentorship roundtables, and an inspirational, women and gender non-conforming, environment.

The 2021 Diverse Media Forum is sponsored by WarnerMedia, Sony Pictures Entertainment, STARZ, A+E Networks, Endemol Shine North America, 3Pas Studios, M88, and Variety.

With UCLA's most recent Hollywood Diversity Report again highlighting the dramatic under-representation of women, who make up more than 50% of the US population, NALIP has reaffirmed its commitment to women creators and executives. By connecting emerging talent and mid-level creatives with dynamic industry leaders, this virtual gathering aims to advance more women to positions of influence within media. Recently, NALIP also launched a Narrative Short Film Incubator for Women of Color, in partnership with Netflix. The incubator provided 4 filmmakers with the opportunity to create short films, as well as resources and mentorship from NALIP and Netflix executives from pre-to-post production.

Register now and receive a complimentary pass by visiting diversewomeninmedia.org. The latest programming details are announced via NALIP's social media: Twitter (@nalip_org), Instagram (@nalip_org), and Facebook (Nalip Org).

ABOUT NALIP: The National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) is an established nonprofit organization that addresses the professional needs of Latinx content creators and industry professionals. NALIP stands as the premier Latino media organization, addressing for 20 years the most underrepresented and the largest ethnic minority in the country. NALIP's mission is to discover, promote and inspire Latino content creators and diverse voices across all media platforms. NALIP serves the needs of diverse content creators including producers, performers, writers, directors, and industry professionals through events and programs such as the NALIP Media Summit, Latino Media Market, Latino Media Fest, Diverse Women in Media Forum, and Latino Lens Incubators. To learn more, visit nalip.org .

