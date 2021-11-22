OTC Markets Group Welcomes Solution Financial Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Solution Financial Inc. (TSX: SFI; OTCQX: SLNFF), a provider of sourcing and leasing solutions for luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles, yachts and other high value assets, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Solution Financial, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Solution Financial Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SLNFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are excited to join the OTCQX community and bring our dividend paying common shares to a wider audience of investors," said Bryan Pang, Chief Executive Officer of Solution Financial Inc. "We are building a fantastic following of investors interested in the luxury and ultra-luxury vehicle leasing market. Most traditional auto leasing service the sub-prime lending markets, but our unique value proposition targets the new trend of Luxury-As-A-Service, where client's are looking for more flexibility in ownership, brand variety, and a partner who can source rare or limited edition vehicles. We look forward to welcoming new retail and institutional investors from the U.S. soon and thank the OTC Markets Group for their assistance and welcoming team."

McMillan LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Solution Financial Inc.

Solution Financial Inc. is a leading provider of sourcing and leasing solutions for luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles, yachts and other high value assets in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.