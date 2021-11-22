Your Photos
TROOPS, INC. Announces 2021 Unaudited Interim Financial Results

Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TROOPS, Inc. (Nasdaq: TROO) ("TROOPS" or the "Company"), a conglomerate group of various businesses with its headquarters based in Hong Kong. The group is principally engaged in (a) money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers (b) property investment to generate additional rental income and (c) the development, operation and management of an online financial marketplace that provides one-stop financial technology solutions including API services by leveraging artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain, and cloud computing (SaaS). The group's vision is to operate as a conglomerate to build synergy within its own sustainable ecosystem thereby creating value to its shareholders, today announced its unaudited operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

2021 Interim Results Overview

Revenue

Our sales were $1.28 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which decreased by $0.26 million, or 16.9% from $1.54 million for the same period of 2020.  During the six months ended June 30, 2021, we through 11 Hau Fook Street, Vision Lane and Paris Sky earned property lease and management income of $0.52 million, compared to income of $0.60 million in 2020. We through Giant Credit and First Asia Finance earned interest on loans from money lending services of $0.64 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.90 million for the same period of 2020. We through GFS and Apiguru earned financial technology solutions and services income of $0.12 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.04 million for the same period of 2020.

Below is the summary presenting the Company's revenues disaggregated by products and services and timing of revenue recognition:



For the six months ended June 30,


Revenue by recognition over time


2021



2020




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


Revenue by recognition over time


$

1,283



$

1,536




$

1,283



$

1,536




For the six months ended June 30,


Revenue by major product line


2021



2020




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


Interest on loans


$

642



$

901


Property lease and management



521




596


Financial technology solutions and services



120




39




$

1,283



$

1,536


Cost of revenues

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, cost of revenues decreased by $0.24 million, or 15.2%, to $1.34 million from $1.58 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Our cost of revenues mainly includes the amortization of Trademarks and Service Contracts, which were $0.16 million and $0.20 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Gross loss

Our gross loss was $0.06 million and $0.05 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses amounted to approximately $1.35 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, $0.16 million or 10.6% lower than $1.51 million for the same period of previous year. This decrease was mainly due to lower share based compensation paid to management of approximately $0.12 million and decreased in legal and consultancy fee of approximately $0.05 million.

General and administrative expenses include office staff salary and benefits, legal, professional fees, office expenses, travel expenses, entertainment, IT consultancy and support services expenses, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets.Gain on change in fair value of warrant derivative liability

Our gain on change in fair value of warrant derivative liability was $0.25 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a loss of $0.03 million for the same period of 2020. The gain was due to exercise of warrants, which we issued to our investor and placement agent in May 2017.

Income tax benefit

Income benefit was $0.15 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $0.02 million, from income tax benefit of $0.17 million for the same period of 2020. Income tax benefit was related to the deferred tax impact on intangible assets and property and plant.

Our PRC entities for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were subject to the statutory PRC enterprise income tax rate of 25.0%. Our subsidiaries in Hong Kong are subject to Hong Kong taxation on income derived from their activities conducted in Hong Kong at a rate of 16.5%. Our subsidiary in Australia is subject to the Australian lower company tax rate of 26.0%.

Profit and loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax

Profit from discontinued operation, net of income tax, of $0.02 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 represent the net profit from Boca.

Net loss

As a result of the various factors described above, net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $1.20 million, as compared to $1.94 million for the same period of 2020.

About TROOPS, Inc.

TROOPS, Inc. is a conglomerate group of various businesses with its headquarters based in Hong Kong. The group is principally engaged in (a) money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers (b) property investment to generate additional rental income and (c) the development, operation and management of an online financial marketplace that provides one-stop financial technology solutions including API services by leveraging artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain, and cloud computing (SaaS). The group's vision is to operate as a conglomerate to build synergy within its own sustainable ecosystem thereby creating value to its shareholders. For more information about TROOPS, please visit our investor relations website: www.troops.co

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those with respect to the objectives, plans and strategies of the Company set forth herein and those preceded by or that include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "will," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the effectiveness of the Company's multiple-brand, multiple channel strategy and the transitioning of its product development and sales focus and to a "light-asset" model. Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements can change as a result of many possible events or factors not all of which are known to the Company, which may include, without limitation, our ability to have effective internal control over financial reporting; our success in designing and distributing products under brands licensed from others; management of sales trend and client mix; possibility of securing loans and other financing without efficient fixed assets as collaterals; changes in government policy in China; China's overall economic conditions and local market economic conditions; our ability to expand through strategic acquisitions and establishment of new locations; compliance with government regulations; legislation or regulatory environments; geopolitical events, and other events and/or risks outlined in TROOPS 's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F and other filings. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the issuance, and TROOPS does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

TROOPS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2021, AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share data)




2021



2020




(Unaudited)





ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS









Cash


$

10,297



$

3,028


Accounts receivable, net



27




8


Loans receivable, net of provision for loan losses of $2,172 and $2,172, respectively



6,046




22,096


Interest receivable



4




286


Other receivables and prepayments, net of provision for credit losses of $39 and $39, respectively



154




232


Total current assets



16,528




25,650











Deposits for acquisition of a subsidiaries



4,966




4,966


Plant and equipment, net



51,235




52,141


Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



120




199


Intangible assets, net



285




446


Long-term loans receivable, net of $nil provision for loan losses



36




1,621


Goodwill



5,107




5,107











Total assets


$

78,277



$

90,130











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Short-term bank loan


$

-



$

201


Accounts payable, trade



66




-


Other payables and accrued liabilities



1,991




946


Operating lease liability, current



120




160


Unsecured promissory note due to shareholder



-




5,192


Taxes payable



537




657


Warrant derivative liability



-




249


Convertible notes - current



38




42


Total current liabilities



2,752




7,447











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Long-term bank loan



-




6,040


Operating lease liability, non-current



-




39


Convertible notes – non-current



87




118


Non-current Deferred tax liabilities



5,707




5,859


Total liabilities



8,546




19,503











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES


















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, nil and nil issued
and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



-




-


Ordinary shares, $0.004 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 101,597,998
and 101,158,228 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020,
respectively



406




405


Additional paid-in-capital



135,643




135,347


Retained earnings (deficit)



(66,312)




(65,120)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(6)




(5)


Total TROOPS, INC. shareholders' equity



69,731




70,627


Non-controlling interests



-




-


Total shareholders' equity



69,731




70,627


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

78,277



$

90,130


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

TROOPS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share data)




2021



2020





(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)


REVENUES


$

1,283



$

1,536


COST OF REVENUES



1,344




1,582


GROSS LOSS



(61)




(46)


OPERATING EXPENSES:









General and administrative expenses



1,352




1,507


Total operating expenses



1,352




1,507











OPERATING LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



(1,413)




(1,553)











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):









Interest expense



(181)




(566)


Other income, net



3




19


Gain (Loss) on change in fair value of warrant derivative liability



247




(29)


Total other income (expenses), net



69




(576)











LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES AND NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS



(1,344)




(2,129)


INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)



152




166











NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$

(1,192)



$

(1,963)


PROFIT FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF INCOME TAXES



-




20











NET LOSS


$

(1,192)



$

(1,943)











Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests – discontinued operations



-




(10)


Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of TROOPS, Inc.


$

(1,192)



$

(1,953)











OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):









Foreign currency translation adjustment



(1)




-


COMPREHENSIVE LOSS


$

(1,193)



$

(1,953)











LOSS PER SHARE:









Basic


$

(0.01)



$

(0.02)


Diluted


$

(0.01)



$

(0.02)











WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES:









Basic



101,341,930




95,334,536


Diluted



101,341,930




95,334,536


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

TROOPS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands of U.S. dollars except share data)













Accumulated




















Retained



Other










   Ordinary Shares



Paid-in



Earnings



Comprehensive



Non-controlling







Shares



Par Value



Capital



(Deficit)



Loss



interests



Total


BALANCE, January 1, 2021



101,158,228



$

405



$

135,347



$

(65,120)



$

(5)



$

-



$

70,627


Shares issued for equity compensation plan



439,770




1




262




-




-




-




263


Equity component of the 2018 Notes











34
















34


Net loss



-




-




-




(1,192)




-




-




(1,192)


Foreign currency translation adjustment



-




-




-




-




(1)




-




(1)


BALANCE, June 30, 2021 (unaudited)



101,597,998



$

406



$

135,643



$

(66,312)



$

(6)



$

-



$

69,731































BALANCE, January 1, 2020



80,026,647



$

320



$

116,943



$

2,316



$

(10)



$

196



$

119,765


Shares issued for equity compensation plan



80,000




1




941




-




-




-




942


Equity component of the 2018 Notes



-




-




31




-




-




-




31


Shares issued on
acquisition of a
subsidiary



15,992,000




63




14,009




-




-




-




14,072


Shares issued on financing



4,500,000




18




3,582




-




-




-




3,600


Net loss



-




-




-




(1,952)




-




10




(1,942)


Foreign currency translation adjustment



-




-




-




-




-




-




-


BALANCE, June 30, 2020 (unaudited)



100,598,647



$

402



$

135,506



$

364



$

(10)



$

206



$

136,468


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

TROOPS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)




2021



2020




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


CASH FLOWS FROM OPFRATING ACTIVITIES:









Net loss


$

(1,192)



$

(1,963)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



1,127




1,283


Deferred income taxes



(152)




160


Change in fair value of warrant derivative liability



(247)




29


Share-based compensation expenses



261




380


Change in operating assets









Accounts receivable, trade



(19)




62


Loans receivable



17,635




10,648


Other receivables and prepayments



78




5,782


Interest receivable



282




870


Customer deposits



-




182


Other current assets



-




-


Change in operating liabilities









Accounts payables, trade



66




-


Other payables and accrued liabilities



1,045




(5,085)


Operating lease liabilities



-




(2)


Taxes payable



(120)




(729)


Net cash provided by continuing operations



18,764




11,617


Net cash provided by discontinued operations



-




656


Net cash provided by operating activities



18,764




12,273











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Purchase of property and equipment



(63)




(119)


Proceeds from acquisition of subsidiaries



-




981


Repayments on shareholder promissory notes



(5,192)




(17,663)


Net cash used in continuing operations



(5,255)




(16,801)


Net cash used in discontinued operations



-




(217)


Net cash used in investing activities



(5,255)




(17,018)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Repayment of bank borrowings



(6,240)




(76)


Proceeds from shares issuance



-




3,600


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(6,240)




3,524











NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH



7,269




(1,221)











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD



3,028




5,161











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD


$

10,297



$

3,940











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION









Cash paid for interest



3




127


Cash paid for income taxes



281




628











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Common stock issued for acquisition of a subsidiary



-




14,072


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/troops-inc-announces-2021-unaudited-interim-financial-results-301430068.html

SOURCE TROOPS

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.