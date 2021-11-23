Air Products' Economic, Environmental and Social Efforts Earn Place on Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 12th Consecutive Year

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) has once again earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) listing for the 12th Consecutive Year. The 2021/22 DJSI places Air Products in the top 20 percent of North American companies in its industry group based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

"It is an honor to again be recognized by DJSI for our sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts," said Simon Moore, Air Products' Vice President Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability. "This recognition reflects our efforts to grow responsibly through sustainability-driven opportunities that benefit our customers and our world. We are proud to assist our customers along their sustainability journey to help build a cleaner, more sustainable energy future."

In recent months, Air Products has announced several major investments to help build a cleaner energy future and speed the energy transition, including a $4.5 billion blue hydrogen clean energy complex to be built in Louisiana.

Air Products also recently announced that it has achieved its publicly-stated 2025 goal for minority representation in its professional and managerial population in the United States and has set a new goal to yet further increase the percentage of U.S. minorities in those roles. In October 2020, Air Products announced it wanted to achieve at least 20 percent minority representation from a 17 percent base level in its U.S. professional and managerial population by 2025. Having reached this objective in 2021, Air Products' new goal is to achieve 30 percent minority representation in these U.S. roles by 2025.

"We congratulate Air Products for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency," said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global.

Inclusion in the DJSI is Air Products' latest recognition for its sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts. Recently, Air Products also received the Best Carbon Management Initiative Award from Chemical Week for its innovative net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Air Products was also recognized by Barron's as the top climate aligned company in its 2021 Ranking of the Most Sustainable Companies in America. Overall, Barron's ranked Air Products 13th on its 100 Most Sustainable Companies list. Air Products was also awarded a gold medal rating for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performance from EcoVadis, a multinational CSR ratings agency, for the fifth year in a row, was named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List, published by 3BL Media, for the 10th consecutive year, and was included in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index.

To learn more about Air Products' efforts, achievements and Sustainability goals, visit Air Products' Sustainability website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $65 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

