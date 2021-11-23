Highspot and Gong Deepen Partnership to Help Companies Scale Winning Sales Behaviors New integration enables sales teams to close more deals, faster

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that improves sales performance, today announced an expanded partnership and new platform integration with Gong, the revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue and customer-facing teams. The integration gives go-to-market teams the ability to scale best practices across their sales teams and drive more revenue.

(PRNewsfoto/Highspot)

The integration gives teams the ability to scale best practices across their sales teams and drive more revenue.

"Without an enablement solution, go-to-market teams must resort to multiple communication channels or complex processes to share winning behaviors, making it difficult to scale them across the organization," said David Wortendyke, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Highspot. "Together, Highspot and Gong are making it easier than ever for teams to share best practices, empower reps to succeed and, ultimately, drive business growth."

The integration enables joint customers to surface Gong calls in Highspot Spots, use training courses and sales plays to reinforce desired behaviors, as well as view buyer engagement data from Highspot pitches on Gong's Activity Timeline. With these enhancements, reps gain a comprehensive view into buyer engagement and sales managers, enablement and product marketers have a scalable way to help reps replicate what's working so they can close deals at a faster rate.

"When sales activity is fragmented across different technologies, sales enablement and sales managers waste valuable time working to paint a complete picture," said Eilon Reshef, Founder and Chief Product Officer, Gong. "Our integration with Highspot unlocks the reality where leaders have clear visibility into the engagement on a sales opportunity, enabling them to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their sales team at scale."

Key benefits of the integration include:

Reduced time to close by surfacing and sharing calls that show "what good looks like" directly within Highspot

Faster time to insight through a comprehensive view of buyer engagement, including Gong calls and Highspot pitches, on Gong's Activity Timeline

Increased win rates and average deal size with more reps able to replicate best practices

The integration will be live by early 2022. Once available, to install the integration, joint customers can reach out to their Highspot services team members to enable it for their domain.

Learn more about how Highspot is helping sales teams everywhere increase performance at: www.highspot.com.

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like DocuSign, General Motors, Nestle, Siemens and Verizon Media use Highspot to manage content, train and coach sellers and engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform automatically captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for winning outcomes. Over 2,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their customer reality. Gong is a private company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Contact: Elena Edington, 206-817-4339, elena.edington@highspot.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Highspot