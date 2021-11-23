InventHelp Inventor Develops Lighted Welding Helment (RVS-147)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "During years of industrial experience as a welder, I often worked in areas that were dark or dimly lit," said an inventor from Riverside, Calif. "This idea taps into the shade-darkening function of a standard welding helmet to provide adequate lighting."

He developed patent pending BEAD LIGHT to provide needed visibility for welders working in areas with insufficient lighting. As such, it eliminates the need to carry a flashlight or other light source. Since it saves time and effort, it, in turn, improves productivity for workers. This practical welding accessory is also reliable and easy to use. Workers will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RVS-147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

