Kaia Health Appoints Lumeris Co-Founder Nigel Ohrenstein as President to Accelerate Growth, Increase Access to Affordable High-Quality Care

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaia Health , the digital therapeutics company on a mission to democratize access to healthcare, today announced the appointment of Nigel Ohrenstein—healthcare entrepreneur and Lumeris co-founder—as president to accelerate the growth and further advance Kaia Health's strategy as the market leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) care. Kaia Health covers 60 million lives globally and has transformed MSK care by delivering clinically proven care using computer vision technology through the camera of a smartphone, anytime, anywhere.

Ohrenstein brings over 20 years of experience dedicated to transforming the healthcare system by delivering solutions that reduce the cost of care, improve the quality of care, and enhance the patient experience. As co-founder of Lumeris, Ohrenstein helped build Lumeris into the leading value-based care company.

"Nigel's combination of business intelligence and dedication to improving both the quality and cost of care will accelerate Kaia Health's next phase of growth, further our lead in the MSK market, and advance our mission to make effective therapies accessible to patients anywhere and at any time," said Konstantin Mehl, Kaia Health Founder and CEO.

Kaia Health's solution solves one of the primary issues in healthcare, namely access to care. Kaia Health recently extended access further to those who need in-home physical therapy by partnering with Luna On-Demand Physical Therapy .

Kaia Health is the most clinically validated digital MSK solution in the market and partners with leading U.S. employers and providers, including MetLife, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, and VirginPulse. In a recent clinical study , its market-leading computer vision technology was shown to be as accurate as physical therapists and in many ways is more powerful, as it delivers the same quality of care to every patient, every time, solving another major issue in healthcare around health equity.

"Kaia Health is an exceptional, mission-driven company that is transforming healthcare by furthering access to affordable high-quality care," Ohrenstein said. "I am delighted to join an incredible team that is solving four of healthcare's largest challenges: access, quality, affordability, and health equity."

Earlier this year, Kaia Health sealed a $75 million Series C round to expand clinical capabilities, heavily invest in computer vision technology, and transform digital therapies in the U.S. and Europe.

About Kaia Health

Kaia Health is a digital therapeutics company that creates accessible, evidence-based treatments for a range of conditions, including MSK pain and COPD. Kaia Health covers 60 million lives globally. Its clinically proven computer vision capability is transforming and democratizing healthcare through technology that patients can access anytime, anywhere, using the camera of their smartphone. Working with experts in various medical fields, Kaia Health delivers individualized app interventions that empower patients to self-manage their condition with digital-forward therapies using devices they already own (i.e., smartphones and tablets). Kaia Health is the most clinically validated digital MSK provider. Its computer vision technology is as accurate as physical therapists in suggesting exercise corrections, and it delivers equitable care regardless of BMI, age, gender, and location. Kaia Health is a member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) and has offices in New York and Munich. Learn more at www.kaiahealth.com .

