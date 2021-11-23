Maverick Medical AI's mCoder™ artificial Intelligence platform generates increased revenues for providers across all departments and specialties

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Medical AI continues the roll-out of its mCoder™ deep learning artificial intelligence platform in the US healthcare market. Gaining traction among healthcare providers, mCoder™ automates coding by converting unstructured text in patient charts to medical codes with high precision and efficiency, generating increased reimbursement billing and revenues.

The uniqueness of the mCoder™ platform is in its use of synthetic records, enabling the solution to adapt to cases where only limited data is available. This technique, while widely used in numerical contexts, has been adopted by the Company for use in unstructured text offering high-precision coding of new medical records for which no previous data exists.

By combining large volumes of high-quality coded medical documents together with the ability to generate synthetic data, Maverick Medical AI's mCoder™ rapidly adapts to additional medical specialties thereby meeting the needs of providers that seek a single solution for their various departments and that automatically adjusts to their facilities' specific coding guidelines.

Yossi Shahak, Maverick Medical AI's CEO noted, "The proliferation of coding solutions reaching the market serves to validate the enormous need and market opportunity. Our company's state of the art deep learning and AI technology offers the market a truly differentiated solution. mCoder™'s ability to automate coding across hospital departments and clinical specialties sets it apart in the market as a provider of a one stop shop solution."

Initial collaborations with leading US healthcare providers have validated the substantial economic value provided by mCoder™ which has been shown to provide a 95% accuracy rate far surpassing accuracy of human coders. The solution can significantly reduce costs and increase revenues by working independently and reducing the reliance on human coders or by working alongside coders for increased productivity and accuracy.

Maverick Medical AI is a commercial-stage company founded in 2017 by senior executives in the digital health industry, Yossi Shahak and Michael Brozino. The Company, with locations in Israel and the US, offers the only multi-specialty platform that understands unstructured patient reports and autonomously codes them for reimbursement claims. The Company's platform, mCoder™ uses advanced artificial intelligence and deep learning technology for enabling generation of Synthetic data. www.maverick-med.com

