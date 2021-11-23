Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth ("HNW") investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB908.9 million ( US$141.1 million ), a 5.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, and a 1.1% increase from the second quarter of 2021.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q3 2020



Q3 2021



YoY Change Wealth management 627.7



653.6



4.1% Asset management 222.4



241.3



8.5% Other businesses 9.0



14.0



56.4% Total net revenues 859.1



908.9



5.8%

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB228.9 million ( US$35.5 million ), a 34.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020, and a 31.8% decrease from the second quarter of 2021, due to our budgeted strategic investments on compensation and marketing activities.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q3 2020



Q3 2021



YoY Change Wealth management 248.4



143.1



(42.4%) Asset management 113.7



117.2



3.0% Other businesses (14.9)



(31.4)



112.2% Total income from operations 347.2



228.9



(34.1%)

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB273.2 million ( US$42.4 million ), a 4.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020, and a 10.6% decrease from the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB284.2 million ( US$44.1 million ), a 4.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020, and a 15.7% decrease from the second quarter of 2021.

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-recurring share-based settlement expenses and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

We offer investment products and provide value-added services to high net worth investors in China and overseas for our wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total number of registered clients as of September 30, 2021 was 406,420, a 16.0% increase from September 30, 2020 and a 2.3% increase from June 30, 2021 .

Total number of active clients [2] which excluded mutual fund-only clients during the third quarter of 2021 was 5,606, a 25.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2020 and a 19.9% increase from the second quarter of 2021. Counting in mutual fund-only clients, the total number of clients who transacted with us during the third quarter of 2021 was 21,269, a 3.7% increase from the third quarter of 2020, and a 4.8% increase from the second quarter of 2021.

Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the third quarter of 2021 was RMB24.1 billion ( US$3.7 billion ), a 16.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020, due to decreased distribution in mutual fund products and private equity products.

Product type Three months ended September 30,

2020

2021

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 12.3

42.6%

8.9

37.2% Private secondary products 8.6

29.9%

10.6

43.8% Private equity products 7.2

25.1%

3.8

15.8% Other products[3] 0.7

2.4%

0.8

3.2% All products 28.8

100.0%

24.1

100.0%

C overage network in mainland China covers 81 cities as of September 30, 2021 , compared with 81 cities as of June 30, 2021 , and 79 cities as of September 30, 2020 .

Number of relationship managers was 1,322 as of September 30, 2021 , a 4.3% increase from June 30, 2021 , and a 9.8% increase from September 30, 2020 .

[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted on our online mutual fund platform. [3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.

Asset Management Business

Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategy investments denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of September 30, 2021 remained relatively stable at RMB156.1 billion ( US$24.2 billion ), as compared with June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 .

Investment type As of

June 30,

2021

Growth

Distribution/ Redemption

As of

September 30,

2021

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 127.7

81.9%

3.1

0.4

130.4

83.5% Public securities[4] 11.1

7.1%

1.3

1.3

11.1

7.1% Real estate 10.2

6.6%

0.2

3.0

7.4

4.7% Multi-strategies 5.5

3.5%

0.5

0.2

5.8

3.8% Others 1.4

0.9%

-

-

1.4

0.9% All Investments 155.9

100.0%

5.1

4.9

156.1

100.0%

[4] The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

Other Businesses

Since the fourth quarter of 2020, we have been transitioning our other businesses segment to "Noah Digital Intelligence", with an aim to diversify distribution channels beyond our wealth management, and to provide more comprehensive services and investment products.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "It is encouraging to see continued growth in the number of diamond card and black card clients, exceeding 8,000 in total; and that our active clients also increased by 25.5% year-on-year, indicating the positive results of our upgraded Noah Triangle client service model. Net revenues rose by 5.8% year-on-year, supported by historical high recurring income as long-duration private secondary products and private equity products accumulate into our AUA, creating the snow ball effect, amid the volatile market this quarter. Since the establishment of Noah, there has been no capital pool, no implicit guarantee, no duration mismatch, no leverage allocation, and no cross-border operations of funds. Our fully compliant operations in different countries and regions where we hold local licenses ensure our lifeline and future growth. Noah stays focused on serving HNW and ultra-HNW clients, and strives to become a professional wealth management service provider with 'one meter in width and 1,000 meters in depth', delivering suitable products to clients based on enhanced research capabilities and deeper understanding of our clients utilizing the KYC/KYP/KYA platform."

THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB908.9 million (US$141.1 million), a 5.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily driven by increased one-time commissions, performance-based income and other service fees.

Wealth Management Business

- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB193.9 million (US$30.1 million), a 2.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2020 due to an increase in private secondary products distributed in third quarter of 2021.

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB391.2 million (US$60.7 million), a 2.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to accumulated effect of investment products previously distributed.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB37.7 million (US$5.9 million), an 11.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from private equity products.

- Net revenues from other service fees for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB30.8 million (US$4.8 million), a 29.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to more value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients.

Asset Management Business

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB175.7 million (US$27.3 million), a 2.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to redemptions of real estate assets.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB44.4 million (US$6.9 million), a 20.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from offshore private equity products.

Other Businesses

- Net revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB14.0 million (US$2.2 million), a 56.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2020.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB680.1 million (US$105.5 million), a 32.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2020. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB459.8 million (US$71.4 million), selling expenses of RMB114.3 million (US$17.7 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB77.1 million (US$12.0 million) and other operating expenses of RMB33.0 million (US$5.1 million).

Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB510.5 million ( US$79.2 million ), a 34.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits as well as selling and general and administrative expenses.

Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB124.2 million ( US$19.3 million ), a 14.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits.

Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB45.4 million ( US$7.0 million ), a 90.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to increased depreciation expenses for our newly purchased headquarter buildings.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 25.2%, compared with 40.4% for the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to increased compensation and benefits as well as selling expenses.

Operating margin for the wealth management business for the third quarter of 2021 was 21.9%, compared with 39.6% for the corresponding period in 2020, due to less expenses incurred in the corresponding periods of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as private equity products are no longer distributed through wealth management business, but rather invested in by asset management business.

Operating margin for the asset management business for the third quarter of 2021 was 48.5%, compared with 51.1% for the corresponding period in 2020, due to an increase in compensation and benefits.

Loss from operations for other businesses for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB31.4 million ( US$4.9 million ), compared with loss in the amount of RMB14.8 million in the corresponding period in 2020 due to reduced loan origination and more expenses from our purchased headquarter buildings.

Investment Income

Investment income for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB24.1 million (US$3.7 million), compared with RMB0.8 million for the corresponding period in 2020, due to a gain of fair value change from our certain equity investments.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were RMB60.0 million (US$9.3 million), a 29.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to lower taxable income.

Income from Equity in Affiliates

Income from equity in affiliates for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB64.5 million (US$10.0 million), a 1,287.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to net asset value increase of certain offshore funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager.

Net Income

Net Income

- Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB271.4 million (US$42.1 million), a 4.4% decrease compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

- Net margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 29.9%, down from 33.0% for the corresponding period in 2020.

- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB273.2 million (US$42.4 million), a 4.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020.

- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was 30.1%, down from 33.2% for the corresponding period in 2020.

- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB4.06 (US$0.63) and RMB4.04 (US$0.63), respectively, compared with RMB4.63 and RMB4.60 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2020.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB284.2 million (US$44.1 million), a 4.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020.

- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was 31.3%, down from 34.5% for the corresponding period in 2020.

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB4.20 (US$0.65), down from RMB4.78 for the corresponding period in 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had RMB2,829.5 million (US$439.1 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB2,686.4 million as of June 30, 2021, and RMB4,597.4 million as of September 30, 2020.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the third quarter of 2021 was RMB361.0 million (US$56.0 million), compared to net cash inflow of RMB360.8 million in the corresponding period in 2020.

Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the third quarter of 2021 was RMB234.3 million (US$36.4 million), compared to net cash inflow of RMB165.7 million in the corresponding period in 2020. The cash outflow was primarily due to additional investment of certain long-term investment as well as increased loan originated in this quarter.

Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB9.5 million (US$1.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to net cash outflow of RMB22.9 million in the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to proceeds of cash exercise of employee options.

2021 FORECAST

The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2021 will be in the range of RMB1.2 billion to RMB1.3 billion. This forecast reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to further change.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. In the first nine months of 2021, Noah distributed RMB76.2 billion (US$11.8 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB156.1 billion (US$24.2 billion) as of September 30, 2021.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual fund and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,322 relationship managers in 81 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 406,420 registered clients as of September 30, 2021. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also provides other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021 ended September 30, 2021 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

As of

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2021

2021

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 2,686,422

2,829,481

439,129



Restricted cash 10,067

3,227

501



Short-term investments 96,050

108,313

16,810



Accounts receivable, net 470,265

504,113

78,237



Loans receivable, net 515,194

634,774

98,515



Amounts due from related parties 643,972

594,047

92,195



Other current assets 239,997

209,933

32,581



Total current assets 4,661,967

4,883,888

757,968

Long-term investments, net 554,280

665,237

103,243

Investment in affiliates 1,258,829

1,296,559

201,223

Property and equipment, net 2,642,584

2,619,768

406,582

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 256,597

242,660

37,660

Deferred tax assets 223,801

223,803

34,734

Other non-current assets 199,232

171,114

26,556 Total Assets 9,797,290

10,103,029

1,567,966











Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 491,716

514,420

79,837



Income tax payable 84,675

105,132

16,316



Deferred revenues 96,523

103,807

16,111



Contingent liabilities 460,315

444,935

69,053



Other current liabilities 554,383

529,049

82,107



Total current liabilities 1,687,612

1,697,343

263,424

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 169,167

155,882

24,193

Deferred tax liabilities 241,084

239,536

37,175

Other non-current liabilities 109,134

113,670

17,641

Total Liabilities 2,206,997

2,206,431

342,433

Equity 7,590,293

7,896,598

1,225,533 Total Liabilities and Equity 9,797,290

10,103,029

1,567,966

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Change

2020

2021

2021



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 125,000

183,733

28,515

47.0% Recurring service fees 200,075

259,364

40,253

29.6% Performance-based income 27,217

26,796

4,159

(1.5%) Other service fees 33,985

51,690

8,022

52.1% Total revenues from others 386,277

521,583

80,949

35.0% Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 71,112

32,113

4,984

(54.8%) Recurring service fees 363,274

309,532

48,039

(14.8%) Performance-based income 43,673

55,645

8,636

27.4% Total revenues from funds

Gopher manages 478,059

397,290

61,659

(16.9%) Total revenues 864,336

918,873

142,608

6.3% Less: VAT related surcharges (5,282)

(9,958)

(1,545)

88.5% Net revenues 859,054

908,915

141,063

5.8% Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (144,977)

(178,589)

(27,717)

23.2% Others (217,549)

(281,220)

(43,645)

29.3% Total compensation and

benefits (362,526)

(459,809)

(71,362)

26.8% Selling expenses (69,882)

(114,307)

(17,740)

63.6% General and administrative

expenses (61,656)

(77,129)

(11,970)

25.1% Provision for credit losses (5,166)

(6,582)

(1,022)

27.4% Other operating expenses (23,129)

(33,030)

(5,126)

42.8% Government grants 10,552

10,804

1,677

2.4% Total operating costs and

expenses (511,807)

(680,053)

(105,543)

32.9% Income from operations 347,247

228,862

35,520

(34.1%) Other income (expense):













Interest income 12,080

16,156

2,507

33.7% Investment income 751

24,109

3,742

3,110.3% Settlement expenses -

(1,437)

(223)

N.A. Other income (expense) 4,041

(824)

(128)

N.A. Total other income 16,872

38,004

5,898

125.2% Income before taxes and

income from equity in

affiliates 364,119

266,866

41,418

(26.7%) Income tax expense (84,944)

(60,045)

(9,319)

(29.3%) Income from equity in affiliates 4,652

64,536

10,016

1,287.3% Net income 283,827

271,357

42,115

(4.4%) Less: net loss attributable to

non-controlling interests (1,789)

(1,843)

(286)

3.0% Net income attributable to

Noah shareholders 285,616

273,200

42,401

(4.3%)















Income per ADS, basic 4.63

4.06

0.63

(12.3%) Income per ADS, diluted 4.60

4.04

0.63

(12.2%) Margin analysis:













Operating margin 40.4%

25.2%

25.2%



Net margin 33.0%

29.9%

29.9%



Weighted average ADS

equivalent[1]:













Basic 61,723,592

67,253,930

67,253,930



Diluted 62,075,224

67,641,457

67,641,457



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period 61,752,197

60,132,192

60,132,192





















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two

ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended





September

30,

September

30,

September

30,

Change

2020

2021

2021





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 283,827

271,357

42,115

(4.4%) Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (108,684)

(32,357)

(5,022)

(70.2%) Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) -

109

17

N.A. Comprehensive income 175,143

239,109

37,110

36.5% Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to

non-controlling interests (1,694)

(1,845)

(286)

8.9% Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 176,837

240,954

37,396

36.3%

Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)



As of





September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

Change











Number of registered clients 350,409

406,420

16.0% Number of relationship managers 1,204

1,322

9.8% Number of cities in mainland China under

coverage 79

81

2.5%

























Three months ended





September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages) Number of active clients 4,466

5,606

25.5% Number of active clients including mutual

fund-only clients 20,509

21,269

3.7% Transaction value:









Private equity products 7,222

3,793

(47.5%) Private secondary products 8,598

10,545

22.6% Mutual fund products 12,246

8,942

(27.0%) Other products 714

787

10.2% Total transaction value 28,780

24,067

(16.4%)

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2021

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 183,733

-

-

183,733 Recurring service fees 259,364

-

-

259,364 Performance-based income 26,796

-

-

26,796 Other service fees 30,856

-

20,834

51,690 Total revenues from others 500,749

-

20,834

521,583 Revenues from funds Gopher manages













One-time commissions 10,784

21,329

-

32,113 Recurring service fees 133,173

176,359

-

309,532 Performance-based income 11,080

44,565

-

55,645 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 155,037

242,253

-

397,290 Total revenues 655,786

242,253

20,834

918,873 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,215)

(899)

(6,844)

(9,958) Net revenues 653,571

241,354

13,990

908,915 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (172,469)

(6,120)

-

(178,589) Others (179,230)

(89,733)

(12,257)

(281,220) Total compensation and benefits (351,699)

(95,853)

(12,257)

(459,809) Selling expenses (92,288)

(13,584)

(8,435)

(114,307) General and administrative

expenses (57,096)

(13,669)

(6,364)

(77,129) Provision for credit losses (3,799)

(701)

(2,082)

(6,582) Other operating expenses (16,268)

(431)

(16,331)

(33,030) Government grants 10,674

30

100

10,804 Total operating costs and expenses (510,476)

(124,208)

(45,369)

(680,053) Income (loss) from operations 143,095

117,146

(31,379)

228,862

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended September30, 2020

Wealth

Asset









Management

Management

Other





Business

Business

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 124,645

355

-

125,000 Recurring service fees 199,423

652

-

200,075 Performance-based income 27,210

7

-

27,217 Other service fees 23,992

886

9,107

33,985 Total revenues from others 375,270

1,900

9,107

386,277 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions 66,201

4,911

-

71,112 Recurring service fees 183,594

179,680

-

363,274 Performance-based income 6,751

36,922

-

43,673 Total revenues from funds Gopher manages 256,546

221,513

-

478,059 Total revenues 631,816

223,413

9,107

864,336 Less: VAT related surcharges (4,123)

(1,003)

(156)

(5,282) Net revenues 627,693

222,410

8,951

859,054 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (144,534)

-

(443)

(144,977) Others (118,854)

(83,269)

(15,426)

(217,549) Total compensation and benefits (263,388)

(83,269)

(15,869)

(362,526) Selling expenses (58,836)

(8,759)

(2,287)

(69,882)















General and administrative

expenses (39,357)

(17,425)

(4,874)

(61,656) Provision for credit losses (6,898)

-

1,732

(5,166) Other operating expenses (17,298)

(1,848)

(3,983)

(23,129) Government grants 6,471

2,597

1,484

10,552 Total operating costs and expenses (379,306)

(108,704)

(23,797)

(511,807) Income (loss) from operations 248,387

113,706

(14,846)

347,247

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2021

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 482,033

165,602

20,834

668,469 Hong Kong 139,503

67,426

-

206,929 Others 34,250

9,225

-

43,475 Total revenues 655,786

242,253

20,834

918,873

Three months ended September 30, 2020

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 512,820

184,449

9,107

706,376 Hong Kong 76,584

27,276

-

103,860 Others 42,412

11,688

-

54,100 Total revenues 631,816

223,413

9,107

864,336

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three months ended







September 30,

September 30,

Change



2020

2021







RMB'000

RMB'000



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 285,616

273,200

(4.3%)

Adjustment for share-based compensation 14,351

12,423

(13.4%)

Add: settlement expenses -

1,437

N.A.

Less: tax effect of adjustments 3,408

2,879

(15.5%)

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 296,559

284,181

(4.2%)















Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 33.2%

30.1%





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 34.5%

31.3%



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 4.60

4.04

(12.2%)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 4.78

4.20

(12.1%)























