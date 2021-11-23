Paragon Launches Strings, a New Managed Service for Enterprise Imaging Analytics and Performance Optimization

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC today announces the launch of Strings by Paragon (Strings), a fully managed, vendor agnostic analytics solution for real-time enterprise imaging clinical workflow and applications monitoring. Using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms combined with professional services from Paragon experts, Strings is the industry's first analytics-as-a-managed-service solution for simplifying the management of complex multi-vendor technology ecosystems and enabling an actionable approach to performance improvement.

Strings is a one-of-a-kind technology that continuously monitors and analyzes data generated across imaging modalities, PACS, VNA, and other orchestration layers in real-time. Data is banded across these disparate data sources and enriched with new attributes, nodes, relationships, and more to enhance analytics reporting and intelligent alerting capabilities, providing a proactive approach to optimizing end user experience. Because Strings leverages not just software, but also deep subject matter expertise it provides opportunities for customized and ad-hoc use cases based on the individual priorities and challenges of unique healthcare organizations.

"With Strings, we can aggregate data from across our highly complex, deconstructed enterprise imaging ecosystem to help our extended team better understand the whole solution stack and dataflow" commented a Director of Enterprise Imaging Technology at a multi-state health system. "This not only allows us to identify and monitor key performance indicators related to performance and reliability, but it also allows us to establish a change control process that can proactively test and measure the positive or negative impact of software upgrades, system tuning, or the introduction of net-new technologies – before clinical workflow is impacted."

Like its name suggests, Strings ties together clinical and system performance data to support a highly flexible array of workflow and application monitoring and optimization. When augmented with the 100+ years of collective clinical, technical, and project management experience of the Paragon team Strings provides a complete, collaborative services program that enables organizations of all sizes and levels of data maturity to harness the value of predictive analytics for optimizing and de-risking imaging operations.

Jef Williams, Managing Partner of Paragon Consulting Partners comments, "It's the decades of experience we've gained from working in the trenches alongside our clients that drove us to create Strings by Paragon. Coupling this technology with proven services is accelerating and enhancing the value we deliver to our clients."

To learn how Strings by Paragon can help you realize your Enterprise Imaging goals visit https://pcpimaging.com/strings-analytics/.

About Paragon Consulting Partners

Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC brings decades of healthcare IT and medical imaging expertise. Serving leading healthcare organizations and luminary vendors, they are proven clinical, technical, operational, and business leaders. Their approach to strategy development and project delivery blends deep subject matter expertise, quality, and even some fun in collaborating with their clients to assist them in realizing their enterprise imaging goals.

