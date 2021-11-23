YAL's Hazlitt Coalition Made 88 Million Americans More Free, Due to Liberty Legislation National coalition of 170+ state legislators has passed Constitutional Carry in Texas, school choice in West Virginia, other pro-liberty reforms

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) is proud to announce that the Hazlitt Coalition—YAL's growing network of more than 170 pro-liberty legislators from 40 states—has made 88 million Americans more free in recent months, due to a wide range of pro-liberty reforms. From Constitutional Carry in Texas to school choice in West Virginia, Hazlitt members have influenced state policymaking to an unprecedented degree—a badge of honor for the nation's most active youth libertarian organization.

The Hazlitt Coalition's most significant victory came in Texas earlier this year, passing a Constitutional Carry law that impacts almost 30 million Texans. Other victories include but are not limited to:

In Maine , Hazlitt Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham led the efforts to pass a civil asset forfeiture reform package that benefits over one million Mainers.

In North Dakota , more than 700,000 residents will never again be under the threat of endless "State of Emergency" declarations, due to legislation passed by Representative Rick Becker and other Hazlitt members in the state.

In Wisconsin , over 600,000 hunters are more free this year because of a Hazlitt-sponsored bill from Senator Rob Stafsholt that de-regulates shotgun shells.

In West Virginia , more than 22,000 homeschoolers and private school students were positively impacted by school-choice legislation, co-sponsored by Hazlitt Delegates Chuck Horst and Laura Kimble .

In Oregon , over 2,000 physician assistants are now able to dispense prescription drugs, thanks to a bill co-sponsored by Hazlitt Senator Dennis Linthicum .

YAL looks forward to more Hazlitt victories in the future, as the organization continues to grow. In Virginia earlier this month, a total of six YAL candidates won their respective races, namely Delegates Amanda Batten (VA-HD 96), Mike Cherry (VA-HD 66), Nick Freitas (VA-HD 30), Marie March (VA-HD 7), Phillip Scott (VA-HD 88), and Michael Webert (VA-HD 18). Three are newcomers to the Virginia House of Delegates.

"Freedom is our greatest legacy as Americans and it is what makes America so special," said YAL CEO Lauren Daugherty. "Our team at Young Americans for Liberty is dedicated to protecting and advancing freedom for Americans of all backgrounds. This year, 88 million Americans are more free because of pro-liberty legislation sponsored and passed by our coalition of legislators. That translates into one out of every four Americans. It is so meaningful to have this kind of tangible impact on our country and on people's lives. I am very proud of our team and the work that they do."

"This year alone—from the western cliffs of Oregon to the eastern coasts of Maine—YAL's combined efforts have restored freedom for 88 million people across America," said YAL senior spokesperson Eric Brakey, a former Maine senator. "With the passage of Constitutional Carry, the people of Texas can now defend their families and communities without asking for permission from the government. With the abolition of civil asset forfeiture, the people of Maine need no longer fear government agents stealing their property. With the passage of school choice, students in West Virginia are now free to pursue an education that fits their needs. YAL makes liberty win, and we have only just begun."

Young Americans for Liberty is the nation's most active youth libertarian organization. YAL represents over 5,000 student activists at more than 500 colleges and universities across the country. The organization's Hazlitt Coalition, dedicated to advancing the cause of liberty at the state level, features over 170 pro-liberty legislators from 40 states.

