Fine Art Virtual Auction Will Benefit the American Buddhist Study Center Which is Celebrating its 70th Anniversary This Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 -- The American Buddhist Study Center (ABSC) is pleased to announce that it will be holding a fine art virtual auction from November 26-December 5 and will feature the works of artists Auguste Elder, Ken Horii, Pascale Patris, and Edythe Vassall. The auction is being held in support of the center and in conjunction with its 70th anniversary, according to Hoshina Seki, president of ABSC.

ABSC 70th Anniversary Fine Art Auction Nov. 26-Dec. 5

"My father, the late Rev. Hozen Seki, founded the center in 1951 with the goal of bringing Buddhist values and Japanese culture to America," Seki said. "Our mission has not changed in seventy years and we feel fortunate to have made available during all that time hundreds of Buddhist lectures and books, reading discussions, Japanese cultural events and exhibitions, and special offerings such as this fine art virtual auction."

Seki noted that she is delighted with the works and the artists being featured.

"Auguste Elder is a wood-firing ceramist, sculptor, and educator, Ken Horii's work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, Pascale Patris' paintings are inspired by the beauty of Nature, and photographer and artist Edythe Vassall has been involved in the Shin Buddhist community for more than 15 years," Seki said.

The ABSC 70th Anniversary Fine Art Auction will open at 8 a.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 26, and will close at 6 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 5. The artworks are available for viewing now on the center's website www.ambuddhist.org.

"We are hoping this fundraising fine art virtual auction will help our study center continue our programs, many of which are offered free of charge, into 2022 and beyond," Seki said, adding that a portion of each art purchase will go directly to support the ABSC, a registered 501c (3) non-profit organization, and its ongoing mission.

About the ABSC:

Founded in 1951 in New York City by the late Rev. Hozen Seki originally as The American Buddhist Academy, the American Buddhist Study Center's ongoing mission is to introduce Buddhist values and Japanese culture to America. It will be holding a special virtual event on Dec. 15, the late Rev. Seki's birthday, to commemorate and celebrate ABSC's 70th anniversary.

About the Artists:

Auguste Elder is a wood-firing ceramist, sculptor, and educator. He is represented by Cavin-Morris Gallery in Manhattan, and has been a visiting artist at Salem Art Works since 2015. He and his wife co-own Cha Bay Fine Teas & Rough Wares: www.chabay.nyc

Ken Horii's work has been exhibited nationally in New England, New York, and Chicago in commercial and academic galleries, corporate spaces, and in special exhibitions in Seoul, South Korea and with Shanghai University, Shanghai, China. His work is in museum, corporate, and private collections in Chicago, Boston, and New York, and can be found at www.kenhorii.com

Pascale Patris works as Objects Conservator for works of art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her own paintings bring minimalist thought colorist expression to watercolors, between brush stroke and meditative inspiration. Her imagination and creativity have their source in the beauty of Nature, inspiring a world of exploration in her work.

Edythe Vassall has been deeply involved in the Shin Buddhist community since about 2005. She has done editing and proofreading for several of ABSC's publications. She worked for the Buddhist Churches of America (BCA) for ten years before retiring. She is a photographer and artist currently living in Hilo, Hawaii.

