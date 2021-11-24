Oncopeptides publishes Q3 2021 report

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, has today published the report for the third quarter 2021.

Financial overview July-September

Net sales amounted to SEK 54.3 M (0.0)

Operating loss amounted to SEK 338.9 M (loss: 383.5)

Loss for the period was SEK 777.5 M (loss: 383.4)

Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 10.33 (loss: 5.71)

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 671.3 M (1,251.6) on September 30

Financial overview January-September

Net sales amounted to SEK 140.0 M (0.0)

Operating loss amounted to SEK 1,031.1 M (loss: 1,079.7)

Loss for the period was SEK 1,036.3 M (loss: 1,081.7)

Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 14.27 (loss: 17.87)

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 671.3 M (1,251.6) on September 30

Significant events July-September

Updated results from the phase 3 OCEAN study were announced on July 8 : melflufen met the primary endpoint of superior PFS

FDA requested on July 8 , a partial clinical hold of all clinical studies with melflufen, based on OS data in the ITT-population

FDA issued a safety alert to patients and healthcare professionals on July 28 , regarding an increased risk of death associated with Pepaxto® in the OCEAN study

FDA announced an ODAC meeting on September 2 , scheduled for October 28 . The meeting was later cancelled

New data from OCEAN and PORT were presented at the IMW meeting on September 11

Significant events after the reporting period

Anders Martin-Löf, CFO, resigned from Oncopeptides on October 15

Pepaxto was withdrawn from the US market on October 22 and as such Oncopeptides will close commercial operations and refocus on R&D

Oncopeptides communicated focused clinical development efforts to increase cash runway on November 4

Annika Muskantor joined as interim CFO on November 8

Jakob Lindberg was appointed CEO of Oncopeptides. Marty J Duvall left the company on November 15

Financial overview of the Group

(SEK thousand) 2021 Jul-Sep 2020 Jul-Sep 2021 Jan-Sep 2020 Jan-Sep 2020 Jan- Dec Net sales 54,276 - 140,005 - - Gross profit 22,683 - 105,262 - - Gross margin 42% N/A 75% N/A N/A Operating loss -338,913 -383,498 -1,031,081 -1,079,706 -1,591,279 Loss after tax -777,547 -388,357 -1,036,327 -1,081,727 -1,594,693 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -10,33 -5.71 -14,27 -17.87 -25.57 Cash flow from operating activities -336,528 -340,841 -1,069,937 -939,347 -1,296,509 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 671,269 1,251,629 671,269 1,251,629 840,255 R & D costs/operating expenses, % 41% 50 % 44% 59 % 54 %





About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) platform to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from the PDC platform, Pepaxto® (INN melphalan flufenamide), also called melflufen was granted accelerated approval in the U.S., on February 26, 2021, in combination with dexamethasone, for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one CD38-directed monoclonal antibody. Oncopeptides voluntarily withdrew the drug from the U.S. market on October 22, 2021, due to worse overall survival data in the phase 3 OCEAN study. The study was a post-approval requirement under the accelerated approval program. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on the PDC platform. The Corporate Headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information about the company is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

