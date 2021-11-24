SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DRNA, IHC, NE, and ABTX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Novo Nordisk. Under the terms of the merger agreement, DRNA shareholders will receive $38.25 in cash for each share of DRNA common stock that they hold. If you own DRNA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/drna

Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Geneve Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, IHC shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of IHC common stock that they hold. If you own IHC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ihc

Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S ("Maersk Drilling"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding NE share will be converted into the right to receive one share of Topco, a wholly owned subsidiary of NE. Upon completion of the transaction, Maersk Drilling shareholders and NE shareholders will each own approximately 50% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you own NE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ne

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with CBTX, Inc. ("CBTX"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ABTX shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX common stock for each ABTX share they own, representing implied consideration of $43.89 based upon CBTX's November 23, 2021 closing price of $30.94. If you own ABTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/abtx

