Prescryptive Health Names Change Healthcare's Rod O'Reilly to its Board of Directors

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company empowering consumers, announced today that Rod O'Reilly, EVP and President of Software and Analytics at Change Healthcare, has joined the company's board of directors. The long-time healthcare technology executive brings a track record of success in delivering financial, operational, and clinical benefits to payers, providers, and consumers.

"Rod brings a wealth of leadership experience and a drive to innovate in the service of healthcare consumers, which are essential for Prescryptive's next phase of growth," said Chris Blackley, CEO at Prescryptive Health. "We welcome Rod's insight and support as we advance our mission to empower individuals to take control of their health."

Prior to joining Change Healthcare, Mr. O'Reilly was president of McKesson Health Solutions (MHS) within McKesson Technology Solutions. In that role, he led McKesson's portfolio of industry-leading clinical evidence and expert technology to help payers and providers collaborate for better healthcare outcomes at lower costs. Additionally, while at McKesson, Mr. O'Reilly led portfolio management, mergers and acquisitions, and integrated planning as SVP of Strategy and Business Development for McKesson Technology Solutions. He joined McKesson in 2002 through the acquisition of A.L.I. Technologies, where he had served as vice president of operations since 1998.

Mr. O'Reilly earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration with a joint major in Economics from Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver.

"Prescryptive is poised to transform the prescription experience, using technology to innovate the process and make it more consumer-centric," said O'Reilly. "I look forward to working with the Prescryptive leadership executive team to deliver on their vision of empowered healthcare consumers."

About Prescryptive Health

Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers. Prescryptive's secure, mobile-first products connect consumers, pharmacists, and employers, ultimately providing people with the information they need to make informed decisions and take control of their health. To learn more about Prescryptive Health, visit www.prescryptive.com.

