S&P Global Market Intelligence launches Artificial Intelligence-enabled Document Analytics functionality on S&P Capital IQ Pro platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence has launched an Artificial Intelligence-enabled (AI) workflow tool on S&P Capital IQ Pro that enables users to search across and extract relevant insights quickly and efficiently from textual content. The new document viewer is part of ongoing enhancements being made to the platform's search and analytics functionality.

Developed as part of a multi-year collaboration between Market Intelligence and Kensho Technologies, the AI innovation hub for S&P Global, the new document viewer allows users to efficiently navigate through millions of text-based documents such as fillings, transcripts, and presentations, find the relevant information which may be hidden deep within documents, and easily conduct timely and fact-based analysis.

Abhaya Menon, Senior Director, Product Management at S&P Global Market Intelligence, says: "Market Participants want a platform which powers their research in a smart and efficient manner. The new functionality on S&P Capital IQ Pro greatly enhances our clients' ability to uncover the information they are looking for within our wide universe of content."

The newly rebranded S&P Capital IQ Pro platform also offers a real-time market monitoring dashboard, powerful screening functionality, data visualization and mapping tools. With S&P Capital IQ Pro Mobile, users can track and monitor the markets from their mobile device, while S&P Capital IQ Pro's Office suite seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint to deliver hundreds of ready-to-use models and data-driven presentation templates.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities around the world use this essential intelligence to make business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. S&P Global has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Media Contact:

Sabrina Mayeen

S&P Global | Market Intelligence

+44 (0)20 7176 0495

Sabrina.Mayeen@spglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE S&P Global