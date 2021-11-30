Subway® Launches Cookieway for National Cookie Day

MILFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway is making cookie fans' dreams a reality with Cookieway, the brand's first-ever pop-up restaurant dedicated exclusively to Subway's signature dessert and one of its most popular menu items. For a limited time, customers can indulge in the irresistible tastes of their favorite Subway cookies, enjoy limited-edition classics or try new flavors exclusive to the pop-up, like Double Chocolate and M&M®.

In honor of National Cookie Day, Cookieway welcomes guests the weekend of December 4 with mouth-watering treats, exclusive merchandise, larger-than-life cookie installations and sweet moments curated to celebrate cookie love. From Chocolate Chip to Caramel Brownie, fans who explore the flavors and textures of Subway's cookie culture at our exclusive New York City location can enjoy a complimentary six-pack of cookies while supplies last, with an optional donation to Make-A-Wish® Metro New York.

Cookieway is located on 91 Allen Street in New York City, and open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m on Thursday, December 2, and Friday, December 3. On National Cookie Day, Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, Cookieway will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"Subway is launching Cookieway as a special thank you to our fans, who overwhelm us with love for our cookies and have helped make Subway cookies the co-star of our menu, alongside our subs," said Carrie Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer, Subway. "National Cookie Day is the perfect holiday to celebrate our iconic cookies and creates an opportunity to support the great work of Make-A-Wish by encouraging Cookieway visitors to make a donation when they receive their delicious cookie sample pack."

The Cookieway menu features fresh-from-the-oven cookies, including: everyday fan favorites Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Raspberry Cheesecake, and White Chip Macadamia Nut; the return of seasonal flavors Caramel Apple, S'mores and Caramel Brownie; as well as M&M® and Double Chocolate, Cookieway exclusives that are only available at Subway restaurants outside of the U.S.

For those unable to visit Cookieway, Subway has a sweet offer to bring cookies right to your door, with 10% off and a $0 delivery fee for all delivery orders placed on the Subway app. This discount is automatically added to your cart and is available through the end of the year.

